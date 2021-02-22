360factors Launches the American Bankers Association (ABA) Risk Library

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company has exclusively launched the American Bankers Association (ABA) Risk Library, a collection of over 200 risk categories and 800 risks that is free for Predict360 customers who are active ABA members.

This library of banking risks is pre-loaded into and distributed directly within Predict360, 360factors' ABA-endorsed Risk and Compliance Software platform for banks, and helps banks improve their risk coverage and identify missing gaps in their risk assessments while offering a fast and efficient way to onboard quickly within Predict360 with industry best practices content provided by ABA.

Additionally, ABA Members using Predict360 who desire training and context on banking risks taught by industry risk leaders can obtain training via the ABA Risk Management online certification courses, and that training will be consistent with the risk library delivered within Predict360. As ABA updates its risk management training courses with content for new and emerging risks, those updates are distributed automatically to Predict360 customers using the ABA Risk Library.

"360factors is excited to work with ABA to bring industry standard risks content to our banking customers at no additional costs," said Carl McCauley, CEO of 360factors. "ABA is a powerhouse for the banking community, and we are thrilled to offer this set of risk standards and risk training options as part of our robust risk and compliance content offerings."

"ABA is pleased to collaborate with 360factors to incorporate aspects of our training into this unique library and enhance our members' risk assessment," said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. "We look forward to adding value for members through our relationship with 360factors."

Active ABA members that would like to learn more or view a demo can contact 360factors' risk and compliance technology experts at (866) 385-2341 or visit www.360factors.com to learn more.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

