360ia Named as Fastest Growing Louisiana Company on the 2020 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently announced that 360ia is the fastest growing Louisiana company on its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 50 nationwide.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

Inc.

"We're very proud to be recognized by Inc., once again, for our amazing growth. It's a testament to our team, to our vision, and to our ability to anticipate and pivot during a year full of so many surprises," said Frankie Russo, CEO and founder of 360ia.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and the aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019. 360ia grew 5,826 percent.

Beyond the talented staff, Russo says 360ia's success stems from its groundbreaking proprietary data mining and scoring technology that empowers retail sales teams and automates highly-customized marketing campaigns for each consumer while creating a multi-touch attribution profile to measure a more true ROI from each client's sales and marketing efforts.

"Intelligent automation and CX technology, this year more than ever, is what today's businesses need to thrive in highly competitive markets and in a climate where every marketing dollar must be accounted for," said Russo.

The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business, says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

"From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism," Omelianuk said.

Russo credits the creative staff at 360ia and its ability to meet the unique challenge of Covid19, which, more than ever, has shown how important it is for retailers to have a 100% contactless buying experience.

"The power of 360's CXM combined with our digital retailing technology deliver the highest results for our users, connecting them with who's buying before they buy," Russo said.

