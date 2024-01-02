360Partners Recognized as a Top Workplace in Austin

For the past decade, the company has been recognized for its team and culture

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Partners, parent company of both (un)Common Logic , an Austin-based digital marketing agency, and 360Connect, which connects buyers and sellers of business products and services, today announced that they were recognized as a Top Workplaces 2023 award winner by the Austin American-Statesman. This is the tenth year, ninth consecutively, that the company has been honored, celebrating not only their clients' growth but also their focused attention to their team and culture.

"For more than a decade, (un)Common Logic has focused on innovation and driving excellent client results," said Barbara Cavness, chief executive officer of (un)Common Logic and who has been with the company since 2010. "Our strong values are what makes us stand out. We are grounded in integrity and character and are a growth partner for our clients. Also, we don't overlook the fun."

The Top Workplaces employer recognition program helps organizations of all sectors and sizes create work experiences that unlock potential and inspire performance. The continued recognition shows the commitment by leadership at (un)Common Logic and 360Connect to designing a culture that works, year-over-year.

"We are incredibly grateful to receive this recognition and pleased to know that our culture has fostered a place for growth and possibility," said Jeff Hoogendam, chief executive officer at 360Connect. "I believe in our team wholeheartedly and this is proof that we are building something special."

As more companies face high turnover due to hybrid work or return-to-office policies, (un)Common Logic and 360Connect have strategically focused their efforts on both business and employee growth.

(un)Common Logic takes a data-driven approach to digital marketing that unearths information that others overlook with the potential to deliver the highest return on investment. You can go here to learn more about (un)Common Logic's unique and innovative approach to marketing. Read more about the award on the (un)Common Logic blog here.

360Connect's innovative marketing model facilitates connections between companies and high-quality prospects, driving business growth. Whether streamlining B2B purchasing for buyers or providing suppliers with tailored, high-quality leads, 360Connect is dedicated to fostering success in a dynamic market. Click HERE to learn more about how 360Connect is focused on your success.

