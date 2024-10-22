360PR+ AGENCY POWERS BRAND COMMUNICATIONS NAMED A TOP PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM FOR FRANCHISE BRANDS

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, 360PR+ agency Powers Brand Communications has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Top Public Relations Firms for Franchise Brands list. The annual ranking is based on a survey of more than 1,100 franchisors who rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of their PR partners.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur and our clients as a leading provider of PR services to the dynamic franchise industry," said Vince Powers, founder of Powers Brand Communications and EVP, Managing Director of 360's Philadelphia office. "Franchising plays a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and, as a team of entrepreneurs ourselves, we are passionate about helping franchise brands grow and reach new markets."

Based in Philadelphia, Powers has established itself as one of the nation's leading agencies serving franchise and retail brands, with expertise in earned media, local store marketing, franchise development public relations, brand communications, founders' storytelling, social media strategy and content creation, and event marketing. Powers' client experience includes Authority Brands' Mosquito Squad and Monster Tree Service, Restore Hyper Wellness, Yogurtland, PrimoHoagies, Jabz Boxing, Bonchon, Duck Donuts, My Salon Suite, Giant Food, and a long list of others.

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is the industry's most comprehensive, well respected, and widely referenced supplier ranking. It covers 11 industries and is based on extensive feedback from over 1,100 franchisors surveyed.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is a fully integrated communications and marketing agency, recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ has offices in Boston, New York and Philadelphia and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus .

