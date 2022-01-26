360PR+ LAUNCHES THREE CHEERS PR: STANDALONE AGENCY FOR ADULT BEVERAGE BRANDS, LED BY ALCOHOL INDUSTRY AND LIFESTYLE EXPERTS

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ today announced the formation of Three Cheers PR: a wholly owned, independently operated public relations agency serving the adult beverage industry, from portfolio-owned brands to fast-growing independents. Led by experts adept in all aspects of alcohol PR and marketing, the new agency is versed in the consumers and culture that drive trends and choice-making away from and at home, along with the fast-evolving retail and regulatory dynamics that are transforming how beer, wine and spirits are discovered, purchased and enjoyed.

Three Cheers PR will be led by Rob Bratskeir, who helped build a portfolio of adult beverage clients at 360PR+, and whose experience spans some of alcohol's most iconic brands. Bratskeir has led campaigns for newcomers and established brands alike, among them Knob Creek, Owl's Brew, The Pogues Irish Whiskey, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Crabbie's Ginger Beer and Vox Vodka. Bratskeir helped open 360's New York office a decade ago, serving as General Manager, and has also led clients in adjacent sectors to adult beverage while at 360, including premium food & beverage brands and travel clients.

"There has never been a better time to focus on adult beverage, which is innovating like never before," said Bratskeir. "Our team brings not only deep knowledge of the category, but also a sharp focus on lifestyle, an understanding of modern retail and hospitality, plus something that is priceless, and that's the passion and curiosity of true enthusiasts."

Three Cheers PR will offer clients, among them Drizly, North America's largest online alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, and Sagamore Spirit, the fast-growing rye that is reestablishing Maryland's reputation for whiskey craft, a full suite of services: integrated campaign development, media relations, influencer marketing, digital content production, social media activations, live and virtual events, C-suite profile development and other thought leadership activities.

"On the heels of our 20th anniversary and a successful 2021, we're thrilled to be expanding the family of 360 agencies and to have Rob Bratskeir leading Three Cheers PR for us – we see a real opportunity for an independent specialist agency with the kind of talent that Rob and the Three Cheers team bring to work hand in hand with today's adult beverage marketers," commented 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti.

Three Cheers PR is located in New York. For more information, please visit ThreeCheersPR.com.

SOURCE 360PR+