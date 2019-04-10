360Quadrants Analyzes Over 100 Vendors Offering Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions

PUNE, India, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets™, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced reviews, has released a quadrant on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions.

The platform provides a comparison of over 100 vendors based on product offerings and company parameters. All products in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions are evaluated and placed along the Product Performance (Y-axis) and Business Strategy (X-axis) axes. All products are listed with their Unique Selling Proposition (USP), making it easier for buyers to see how products stand against each other. Each product will be evaluated by vendors, buyers, analysts, and experts on several critical capabilities to obtain an unbiased result.

Quadrants for Start-ups

The platform also analyses start-ups in the ICS security space based on their product offering and business strategy. Over 10 start-ups providing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging leaders. Vendors analyzed include Darktrace, Bayshore Networks, Corero Network Security Inc, Drivelock SE, FDT Group, Indegy, IYS, Nozomi Networks, and SecurityMatters.

Quadrants for SMEs

The platform also analyses SMEs in the ICS security space based on their product offering and business strategy. Over 10 SMEs providing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging leaders. Vendors analyzed include Belden, BeyondTrust, Carbon Black, CyberArk, Cylance, Mimecast, Radware, Rapid7, and Trend Micro.

Quadrants for Enterprises

The platform also analyses Enterprises in the ICS security space based on their product offering and business strategy. Over 50 Enterprises providing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Software were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging leaders. Vendors analyzed include ABB, Airbus Group, Akamai Technologies, BAE Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Claroty, Dell, Dragos, Emerson Electric, ESET, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Juniper Networks, Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin, Maverick Technologies, McAfee, Microsoft Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Positive Technologies, Raytheon, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and Symantec Corporation.

About Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions

Industrial Control Systems Security (ICS security) is defined as the ability of organizations to secure their automation processes and related critical information from cyber intrusions for uninterrupted and sustained productivity of utilities, grids, transportation systems, and manufacturing plants. Industrial Control Systems cover various types of control systems used in industries for operations. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) are used to remotely manage critical industrial infrastructures from a central control room. Securing these systems has become a major concern in the present age of advanced persistent threats, such as Stuxnet and Havex RAT. The highly sophisticated and severe nature of these threats is prompting various security solution providers to customize their offerings according to industry demand.

Industrial Control Systems security software and solutions consist of a compressive array of technologies such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, virtualization security, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), SCADA encryption, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and others. Professional services for ICS security include offerings from primary operational support to entire lifecycle management services.

Major industries utilizing ICS security include the manufacturing, power, transportation & logistics, and energy & utilities industries. ICS security helps electricity and power companies meet the challenges of aging grid infrastructure, monitor power system operation, maintain balance between power generation and production, and provide a fast and efficient way to restore services after interruptions. Cybersecurity for manufacturing and control systems include security against physical attacks or cyberattacks on computer systems and their support systems.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants aims to cut the bias in the B2B scenario by putting together insights from 4 stakeholders: buyers, vendors, analysts, and industry experts. All stakeholders' ratings carry their own individual weightage letting each of them speak on the same stage. 360 aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get real-world insights from all 4 directions—peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors—helping them make informed decisions quickly and find best-fit solutions. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The 360 platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Artificial Intelligence Platform, AI in Fintech, and Application Modernization Services.

