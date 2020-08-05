360Quadrants releases Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software providers in 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence Software has become an integral part of business software and is projected to continue dominating the software market in the foreseeable future. AI software incorporates machine learning (ML) and deep learning into its functionality with an aim to better automate user tasks, save time &energy, make jobs simpler, and boost productivity. Companies can derive the latest technological benefits from cloud-based AI. AI systems provide a wide range of benefits to businesses, such as personalized marketing, customer service, operational automation, inventory management, and recruitment. Nowadays, many AI apps are designed specifically for cloud-based systems, making them quick and easy to deploy.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant best Artificial Intelligence Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Artificial Intelligence Software market. 360Quadrants also lists the top 10 Artificial Intelligence Software.

360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Categorization of Artificial Intelligence software on 360quadrants

360Quadrants covers 34 companies evaluated in the Artificial Intelligence Software space, and 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

New Relic, Site 24x7, Clickworker and Amy have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Artificial Intelligence Software for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Innovators are the companies that have innovative portfolios of the best Artificial Intelligence Software solutions and the potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the leading companies in the market. These companies have been providing the best Artificial Intelligence Software solutions as per the demands of their customers.

Emerging players in the best Artificial Intelligence Software market are specialized in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients and have also focused on completing acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

Dynamic Differentiators have strong portfolios of the Artificial Intelligence Software solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

The Top Artificial Intelligence Software will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Artificial Intelligence Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

