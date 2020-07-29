360Quadrants Releases Names of Top 25 Companies in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software industry

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geographic Information System captures, stores, manipulates, analyzes, manages, and displays spatial or geographic data on a map. GIS software also allows users to create interactive queries, analyze spatial information, edit data on maps, and present the results of these operations on devices such as desktops, mobiles, and tablets.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on Best GIS software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions for their business. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Geographic Information System industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis which helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

QUADRANT CATEGORIZATION

Company evaluation was conducted for 70+ companies offering GIS software, out of which 25 top GIS Software companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Autodesk, Inc., Bentley System Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri), General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc. have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Geographic Information Systems for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

AmigoCloud, Inc., Takor Group Ltd., and Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd. have been identified as innovators, as they have innovative portfolios of the best Geographic Information Systems and the potential to build strong business strategies for business growth to be at par with the leading companies in the market. The companies have the best Geographic Information System offerings that meet the demands of customers.

Manifold Software Limited, Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Champion Instruments LLC, Golden Software LLC, and SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. have been identified as the Emerging players in the Geographic Information System market. These companies specialize in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients. They also focus on acquisitions and enhancing their sales abilities in various regions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Geosoft Inc., Handheld Group AB, Harris Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., and PASCO CORPORATION have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best Geographic Information Systems. They also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Companies offering GIS Software will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders — industry experts, buyers, vendors, and internal analysts — based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters have been considered for the research on GIS Software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. Internal Analysts

d. Vendors The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each company. After the finalization of ratings, each company is placed in the most relevant category in quadrant based on its score.

