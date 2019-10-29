360T and ICD Drive Treasury Efficiency Through Deep Integration

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD and 360T have deepened the integration of their respective trading applications, allowing mutual clients to seamlessly leverage both platforms and unlock over 300 money market funds (MMFs), time deposits from nearly 300 banks, short-duration bond funds, FX and more. Through the enhanced end-to end workflow, practitioners can utilize a simple and highly-automated experience, designed to offer greater insight into their investments, cash positions, consolidated reporting and exposure analytics at no additional cost.

"Like all 360T system innovations, it follows the logic to build a fully integrated solution for the FX market. The deep integration with ICD was designed in partnership with clients in an effort to save time, improve security and to offer better visibility through consolidated reporting," says Florian Seifferer, COO Americas at 360T.

In addition to broader access to short-term investment and FX products, clients receive exceptional service from both 360T and ICD, ensuring they maximize the benefits of the integrated offering.

"ICD's mission is to provide a superior product to the corporate treasury marketplace. With the enhanced integration through our single-sign-on and data flow into our award-winning Transparency Plus, clients now have a complete picture of their entire investment portfolio and underlying exposures," says Tory Hazard, CEO ICD.

Integrated liquidity trading services include:

ICD Portal and 360T provide access to multiple products through one platform:

Time Deposits



Money Market funds



FX



Short Duration Bond Funds



Federally Insured Cash Account (FICA®)



Federally Insured Brokered CDs



Direct Commercial Paper



Separately Managed Accounts

Integration and straight through processing into TMS, ERP and reporting platforms

Uniform trading protocol

Integrated reporting through Transparency Plus

About ICD:

ICD Portal is the leading independent solution for trading, reporting and analytics of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. Since its inception in 2003, ICD has made an uncompromising commitment to delivering superior products and extraordinary service to its clients.

About 360T Group:

360T is an independent and globally-established trading venue. As Deutsche Börse Group's powerhouse for FX, 360T provides a web-based trading technology for over-the-counter (OTC) instruments, integration solutions and related services. Since its inception in 2000, the company has developed and maintained a state-of-the-art multi-bank portal for foreign exchange, cash and money market products and FX/interest rate derivatives.

360T's secure global transaction network enables clients to trade with greater transparency and enhanced control at every stage of the trading lifecycle. The company also offers licensing of a hosted white labelled trading technology between a scalable group of price-takers and either proprietary price providers or a rich choice of back-to-back liquidity sources. 360T's buy-side clients are national and multinational corporate treasuries, institutional clients (asset managers, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors), broker/dealers and banks. The company is authorised under German law and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 360T maintains subsidiaries in New York (360 Trading Networks Inc), Singapore (360T Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.), India (ThreeSixty Trading Networks (India) Pvt Ltd) and Dubai (360 Trading Networks LLC).

ICD Media Contact:

Michelle Saechao, Communications Director, ICD

+1.415.820.5305 michelle.saechao@icdportal.com

360T Media Contact:

Claudia Stirner, Head of Marketing & Communications

+49 69 900 289 112 claudia.stirner@360t.com

