360training, a Leader in Regulated Financial Services Training, Acquires Mortgage Educators and Compliance--Expanding Expertise in Real Estate and Mortgage Lending

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training.com, Inc. (360), a prominent online regulated training provider specializing in financial services education, has successfully acquired Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC), a leading mortgage lending training company. This strategic move aims to bolster 360's comprehensive offerings in the financial services sector and further solidify its position as a frontrunner in providing top-tier educational resources for professionals in the industry.

360's CEO, Tom Anderson, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome MEC into the 360training family. This collaboration allows us to broaden our educational portfolio and provide an even more comprehensive suite of specialized training programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of financial services professionals."

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for 360, marking a dedicated commitment to enhancing the quality and scope of education available to financial services professionals, specifically within real estate and mortgage, in the United States. The union between 360 and MEC leverages the strengths of both entities, combining their expertise, resources, and experience to offer an unparalleled array of training programs and resources.

"With the acquisition of MEC, we underscore our dedication to pioneering online education tailored specifically for the lending industry. This integration bolsters our comprehensive training solutions, enriching our offerings for professionals navigating the complexities of financial services. By combining expertise and resources, we aim to elevate our ability to equip individuals and businesses within the lending sector with specialized knowledge and tools, empowering them to navigate the intricate landscape of financial services with confidence and excellence." – Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training

With this acquisition, 360 is set to expand its course catalog, incorporating a diverse range of mortgage lending training modules, covering crucial topics such as lending regulations, underwriting practices, loan origination, and more. These offerings will equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the dynamic landscape of the mortgage industry successfully.

About Mortgage Educators & Compliance

As a leader and recognized brand for over 14 years, Mortgage Educators & Compliance (MEC) is headquartered in American Fork, UT. MEC has been approved by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) since 2009, teaching tens of thousands of students nationwide every year. As a leading CE provider, MEC specializes in online mortgage and financial services professional development, offering state-approved continuing education for Mortgage Loan Originators so they can provide services in the communities they serve. Their highly-rated course curriculum is maintained by national industry experts with years of experience in their fields. These courses are structured to provide learners with a top-tier education in a format that's both convenient and adaptable to their schedule.

Beyond delivering high-quality content, they provide comprehensive access to state licensing regulations and keep learners updated with the latest industry insights, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

About 360training

Established in 1997, 360training.com, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including financial services, real estate, healthcare, and environmental health and safety. With innovative technology and a commitment to quality education, they offer accredited courses fostering safe and healthy communities. 360 has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , Hard Hat Training, AdvanceOnline Solutions, ACLS, HIPAA Exams, TIPS , and Learn2Serve. Please visit www.360training.com or our social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

