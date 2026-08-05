360training Acquires Multiple Brands, Expanding Its Compliance Training Portfolio Across Healthcare, EHS, Food Safety, and Transportation

These brands include:

Each is purpose-built to serve professionals and employers navigating mandatory federal and state compliance requirements. Each brand delivers a focused, audience-specific training experience supported by proprietary course content. Together, these platforms serve individual learners, employers, and regulated industries requiring recurring training to satisfy federal OSHA standards, state health codes, DOT mandates, and sector-specific safety regulations.

"The depth and diversity of this portfolio is what makes this acquisition so strategically compelling," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "From healthcare training to HAZWOPER compliance to food handler training, the experts behind these brands have built trusted, regulation-aligned brands that serve learners across the full spectrum of the workforce. Adding these platforms to our ecosystem strengthens our ability to serve both individual professionals and enterprise employers who need comprehensive, multi-disciplinary compliance solutions in one place."

Expanding Across Regulated Industries with Complementary Depth

With over 4,000 courses already in its catalog, 360training adds 57 unique courses through this acquisition, deepening its breadth across compliance training verticals.

American Health Training delivers online BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, First Aid, and clinical certification programs required by healthcare employers, accreditation bodies, and federal law.

delivers online BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, First Aid, and clinical certification programs required by healthcare employers, accreditation bodies, and federal law. National OSHA Foundation provides a comprehensive suite of OSHA-related workplace safety courses, including OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour Outreach training programs with official Department of Labor cards, serving industrial employers, contractors, and safety officers across regulated environments.

provides a comprehensive suite of OSHA-related workplace safety courses, including OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour Outreach training programs with official Department of Labor cards, serving industrial employers, contractors, and safety officers across regulated environments. National HAZWOPER Foundation addresses federally mandated hazardous materials training under 29 CFR 1910.120, with recurring renewal requirements that drive consistent learner re-engagement.

addresses federally mandated hazardous materials training under 29 CFR 1910.120, with recurring renewal requirements that drive consistent learner re-engagement. National Food Handlers Foundation extends 360training's Food & Alcohol compliance reach, offering food safety and alcohol training programs to hospitality employers and individual food service workers.

extends 360training's Food & Alcohol compliance reach, offering food safety and alcohol training programs to hospitality employers and individual food service workers. National Forklift Foundation delivers OSHA-aligned forklift operator training programs supporting workforce safety and employer compliance across warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing.

delivers OSHA-aligned forklift operator training programs supporting workforce safety and employer compliance across warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing. Defensive Driving Foundation offers state-recognized defensive driving and traffic safety programs that serve both fleet operators and individual drivers seeking court-ordered or employer-required training.

offers state-recognized defensive driving and traffic safety programs that serve both fleet operators and individual drivers seeking court-ordered or employer-required training. National Health Training addresses expanded healthcare training needs across international markets, complementing 360training's growing global compliance strategy.

Each brand operates in a regulatory environment defined by recurring renewal cycles, employer documentation mandates, and audit readiness requirements, characteristics that align closely with 360training's long-standing compliance training philosophy and enterprise service model.

"What distinguishes this portfolio is that nearly every program carries a renewal requirement," said Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training. "That structure creates ongoing relationships with learners and employers, not one-time transactions. Integrating these brands into our compliance ecosystem allows us to support workers throughout the full lifecycle of their training obligation, delivering both initial training and recertification within a single, seamless platform."

Enhancing the Customer Experience

With the addition of these seven brands, employers and individual learners gain access to a broader range of accredited training programs, all supported by 360training's scalable learning platform, centralized compliance reporting tools, and enterprise-grade administrative infrastructure.

"Our customers, whether they're a solo food handler or an HR director managing thousands of employees, deserve a training experience that is simple, credible, and built around their compliance requirements," said Ryan Linders, CMO of 360training. "These brands have already earned the trust of learners in highly regulated fields. By connecting them to 360training's platform, we're delivering enhanced digital experiences, improved learner tracking, and a broader catalog of compliance solutions that serve learners wherever their obligations take them."

About 360training

Established in 1997, 360training.com, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including food and beverage, environmental health and safety, real estate, healthcare, financial services, and power and utilities. Having issued over 21 million training certificates to 12.5+ million learners across 17+ brands, 360training embraces innovative technology and a commitment to quality education to offer accredited courses, fostering safe and healthy communities. As part of this commitment, the company continues to seek acquisition opportunities that build synergies and enhance value for its customers.

360training's family of brands include Learn2Serve, OSHAcampus, AgentCampus, OSHA.com, VanEd, AdvanceOnline, ACLS Medical Training, American Resuscitation Council, Canadian Food Safety/SafeCheck®, Compliance Training Online, Hard Hat Training, HIPAA Exams, Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC), My Mortgage Trainer, Ready Training Online (RTO®), TABC On The Fly, BASSET On The Fly, Certified On The Fly, TIPS, and UST Training. 360training is a portfolio company of GreyLion and Vestar Capital Partners.

Please visit www.360training.com or our social media accounts on Facebook and LinkedIn to learn more.

About American Health Training, National OSHA Foundation, and the Acquired Brands

Based in San Antonio, Texas, the portfolio includes industry-recognized brands such as American Health Training, National OSHA Foundation, and National Food Handlers Foundation, along with four additional specialized compliance training brands serving learners and employers across the United States. Together, the brands deliver regulatory-aligned certification programs in healthcare, workplace safety, food handling, hazardous materials, forklift operations, defensive driving, and international health training.

SOURCE 360training.com, Inc.