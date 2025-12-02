360training Acquires UST Training to Expand Regulated Training Solutions, Accelerate Growth for Tank Safety Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training.com, Inc., a global provider of compliance and professional education, announced today the acquisition of UST Training.

Founded in 2003, UST Training pioneered online, state-approved Class A/B and Class C operator training for underground storage tank (UST) systems and has since trained more than 1.5 million Class C and 20,000 Class A/B operators nationwide. Its trusted, trademarked Tank Savvy™ brand has become synonymous with excellence in fuel-system safety and compliance.

360training's Family of Brands

"This acquisition is a key milestone for 360training," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "UST Training has set the benchmark for UST operator education and environmental safety. By integrating their industry-leading content and Tank Savvy™ brand with our scalable online learning platform, we can better serve regulated markets with high-quality, approved training that protects communities and the environment."

"I'm thrilled to see UST Training join forces with 360training, a company that shares our commitment to safety, compliance, and education," said Ben Thomas, Founder of UST Training. "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter that will allow us to reach and empower even more professionals across the industry. I'm proud of the community we've built over the years, and I look forward to continuing my involvement with UST Training as we integrate with 360training to expand our impact and deliver even greater value to our learners and partners."

Shared Commitment to Safety and Environmental Protection

UST Training is known for helping operators understand and meet diverse UST compliance requirements across the country. UST regulations vary widely from state to state, and the company's website provides up-to-date information on UST operator training rules in each jurisdiction, an essential resource for compliance professionals and facility owners.

"Our mission has always been about making communities safer," said Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training. "By combining our regulatory education infrastructure with UST Training's deep subject-matter expertise, we can deliver even more state-approved, environmentally focused content that helps operators stay compliant no matter where they work."

UST Training's PEI Membership Reinforces Industry Alignment

UST Training is a proud member of the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI), the industry's leading organization promoting safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility within petroleum equipment and fuel handling.

360training will continue and build upon this PEI membership, ensuring that UST operator education aligns with the highest industry standards and supports a network of professionals dedicated to compliance and environmental protection.

Enhancing the Customer Experience

Through this acquisition, 360training will integrate UST Training's catalog into its global platform, offering an expanded range of state-approved UST operator courses, along with enhanced learner tools such as faster course access, improved progress tracking, and team training management.

"From the user's perspective, this means a better experience," said Ryan Linders, CMO of 360training. "We're combining trusted, proven content with a modern learning experience to help operators train efficiently, meet deadlines confidently, and manage compliance with ease."

Key Benefits of the Acquisition

Expanded Course Portfolio: UST Training's nationwide, state-approved UST operator courses will be available on 360training's platform.





UST Training's nationwide, state-approved UST operator courses will be available on 360training's platform. Integrated Access to EHS Solutions: UST Training's programs will complement 360training's EHS catalog, expanding access to a broader range of safety and compliance training.





UST Training's programs will complement 360training's EHS catalog, expanding access to a broader range of safety and compliance training. Improved Technology: Streamlined learning management, team reporting, and certification tracking for enterprise and individual learners.





Streamlined learning management, team reporting, and certification tracking for enterprise and individual learners. Industry Collaboration: Continued alignment with PEI and regulatory agencies to support safer, compliant fuel operations.

About 360training

Established in 1997, 360training.com, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including food and beverage, environmental health and safety, real estate, healthcare, and financial services. With innovative technology and a commitment to quality education, they offer accredited courses fostering safe and healthy communities. Having delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including Learn2Serve, OSHAcampus, AgentCampus, OSHA.com, VanEd, AdvanceOnline, ACLS Medical Training, American Resuscitation Council, Compliance Training Online, Hard Hat Training, HIPAA Exams, Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC), My Mortgage Trainer, Ready Training Online (RTO®), TABC On The Fly, BASSET On The Fly, Certified On The Fly, and TIPS, 360training remains dedicated to expanding its offerings. As part of this commitment, the company continues to seek acquisition opportunities that build synergies and enhance value for its customers. Please visit www.360training.com or our social media accounts on Facebook and LinkedIn to learn more.

About UST Training

Founded in 2003, UST Training is a national leader in online education for Underground Storage Tank (UST) operators, offering state-approved Class A/B and Class C training across all 50 states and U.S. territories. Known for its trademarked Tank Savvy™ program, the company helps fuel-system operators go beyond compliance to strengthen safety, environmental protection, and operational excellence. A proud member of the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI), UST Training partners with regulators, environmental agencies, and major fuel brands such as Shell, Chevron, Costco, and 7-Eleven to advance industry standards and build a safer, more knowledgeable workforce.

