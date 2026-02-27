360training Acquires Canadian Food Safety Group, Including Brands SafeCheck® Learning and SafeCheck Safety®, Expanding Canadian Food Safety Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training.com, Inc., a global leader in regulated online training and workforce compliance solutions, today announced the acquisition of select assets of Canadian Food Safety Group, including its SafeCheck® Learning and SafeCheck Safety® brands, proprietary course content, certification programs, and related web domains. This acquisition strengthens 360training's Food & Beverage portfolio and expands its presence in the Canadian compliance training market. The SafeCheck® brands will continue serving Canadian food service professionals under 360training's ownership.

Established in 1999, Canadian Food Safety Group has issued nearly 900,000 food safety certifications. The organization is recognized for delivering provincially approved and recognized food handler training programs that meet the unique regulatory requirements across Canada.

Expanding in Regulated North American Markets

Canadian Food Safety Group serves independent food operators, national restaurant brands, hospitality groups, and enterprise employers seeking reliable certification and compliance solutions in a complex and evolving regulatory environment.

Unlike many regional training providers, Canadian Food Safety Group operates within a regulatory framework that varies by province, requiring close alignment with local public health authorities and certification standards. This expertise complements 360training's long-standing leadership across regulated industries, including food and beverage, environmental health and safety, real estate, healthcare, and financial services.

With established brands such as Learn2Serve® and TIPS®, 360training has long supported food and beverage professionals across the United States. The addition of Canadian Food Safety Group and its SafeCheck® brands expands that commitment into Canada, reinforcing 360training's strategy of growth through targeted acquisitions in regulated, compliance-driven markets.

Combining Provincial Expertise with Scalable Technology

"Food safety compliance is increasingly complex, especially for brands operating across multiple jurisdictions," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "Canadian Food Safety Group brings deep provincial expertise and trusted brands like SafeCheck®, and together we can deliver scalable, technology-enabled solutions that support food service operators throughout both Canada and the United States."

As public health regulations continue to evolve, food service employers face growing pressure to maintain workforce certification, documentation accuracy, and audit readiness. By integrating SafeCheck® and SafeCheck Safety® into its broader compliance ecosystem, 360training enhances its ability to serve single-location businesses, franchise systems, and multi-unit enterprises operating across provincial and national boundaries.

"Our mission has always centered on helping businesses navigate complex regulatory environments," said Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training. "By combining Canadian Food Safety's jurisdiction-specific expertise with our scalable compliance training infrastructure, we're positioned to deliver a broader range of accredited food safety programs that meet provincial standards while offering a seamless digital learning experience."

Delivering Greater Value to Multi-Location Operators

Domenic Pedulla, President of Canadian Food Safety Group, highlighted the strategic alignment behind the transaction.

"Our mission has always been to help food service professionals meet provincial requirements with clarity and confidence," said Pedulla. "Partnering with 360training allows us to expand that mission through enhanced technology, enterprise-level reporting capabilities, and the backing of a global compliance organization, while continuing to deliver the trusted certification programs our customers depend on."

The acquisition also strengthens enterprise support for restaurant groups and franchise systems managing distributed teams. Through 360training's proprietary learning platform, employers gain centralized reporting, certification tracking, and streamlined oversight across both U.S. and Canadian operations.

"Compliance management extends beyond course delivery. It requires visibility and control," said Ryan Linders, CMO of 360training. "This integration enables organizations to manage food safety certification across borders within a unified system, helping reduce administrative burden while reinforcing regulatory confidence."

About 360training

Established in 1997, 360training.com, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including food and beverage, environmental health and safety, real estate, healthcare, financial services, and power and utilities. Having issued over 21 million training certificates to nearly 13 million learners across 20 brands, 360training embraces innovative technology and a commitment to quality education to offer accredited courses, fostering safe and healthy communities. As part of this commitment, the company continues to seek acquisition opportunities that build synergies and enhance value for its customers.

360training's family of brands include Learn2Serve, OSHAcampus, AgentCampus, OSHA.com, VanEd, AdvanceOnline, ACLS Medical Training, American Resuscitation Council, Compliance Training Online, Hard Hat Training, HIPAA Exams, Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC), My Mortgage Trainer, Ready Training Online (RTO®), TABC On The Fly, BASSET On The Fly, Certified On The Fly, TIPS, and UST Training. 360training is a portfolio company of GreyLion and Vestar Capital Partners.

About Canadian Food Safety Group & SafeCheck®

Based in Alberta, Canada, Canadian Food Safety Group, including the trusted SafeCheck® brand, is a leading provider of online food handler certification and food safety training programs across Canada. Together, they deliver provincially recognized courses designed to meet local public health regulations and compliance requirements.

Serving individual food handlers, restaurants, hospitality operators, franchise systems, and enterprise organizations, Canadian Food Safety Group and SafeCheck® are committed to accessible, high-quality online education. Through regulatory expertise and practical training solutions, they help food service professionals stay compliant, protect public health, and operate with confidence across Canada.

