360training Acquires Van Education Center To Expand Its Real Estate Education Reach

"Acquiring VanEd and its team of real estate educators is a great addition to 360training," asserted Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "VanEd's expertise in the real estate education space is backed by its phenomenal reputation of providing the highest quality training available to its real estate students."

The acquisition will enable 360training to reach a broader audience for its real estate courses, sold through Van Education Center. Ryan Linders, CMO of 360training, added "By integrating the VanEd and 360training brands, we can achieve additional growth in the real estate education market for pre-license, post-license, continuing education, broker, and appraiser licensing courses across a growing number of states."

As the company continues its accelerated growth in the online training market, 360training aims to further develop the careers of real estate professionals by providing them with the most trusted and highest quality courses available. "We are excited to expand our approved and regulated course offerings into new states as we continue to support career growth for Real Estate professionals," stated Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training.

About VanEd

In 1997, Vann Hilty founded Van Education Center with the mission of creating the highest quality online real estate school. Since then, VanEd has provided students with agent, broker, and appraiser training courses that satisfy both the needs of students and the requirements of the real estate and appraisal industries. 23 years later, with over 15,000 licensing students and 40,0000 continuing education students, VanEd is now one of the largest and most trusted online real estate schools in the country.

About 360training

For over 23 years, 360training has provided individuals and businesses with online, regulatory-approved training to facilitate a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands, including OSHA.com , OSHAcampus , Learn2Serve , and AgentCampus . To learn more, please visit www.360training.com and connect with their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE 360training.com

Related Links

https://www.360training.com

