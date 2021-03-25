360training Launches OSHA Training Courses in Spanish

Everyone is safer on the jobsite when they're trained in their native language. Tweet this

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) ensures that worker safety standards are enforced. OSHA authorized institutions, like 360training, administer up-to-date courses to satisfy training requirements. Not all such institutions, however, offer OSHA training in Spanish.

"Our workforce and our economy stand strong because we celebrate diversity and inclusion. We are thrilled to do our part to help ensure the safety of our Spanish speaking workforce with the launch of the Spanish OSHA Outreach courses," said Samantha Montalbano, Chief Operating Officer leading the evolution of the global product team.

"Worker safety is our top priority. 360training is excited to offer critical OSHA training to Spanish speaking people. It is the best way to make sure they understand the material to improve safety," stated Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at 360training. "Everyone is safer on the jobsite if they have been trained in a language they are fluent in."

What Can You Expect from Spanish OSHA Training?

360training's Spanish language OSHA training courses provide safety training for employees who do not understand English or are more comfortable learning in Spanish. All components of the new OSHA 10 and 30 courses, including video, audio, and text, are in Spanish.

These fully narrated and interactive training courses are intended for Spanish-speaking workers as an orientation to safety and health hazards that workers commonly face. They cover specific OSHA standards and requirements as they apply to construction and general industry jobs.

The company's OSHA Spanish courses meet all OSHA training requirements for most employers. Once successfully completed, these courses will provide a durable card from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) within 7-10 business days.

About 360training

360training's mission is to provide individuals and businesses with regulatory-approved training, enabling a safe and healthy environment for the communities they serve. Since launching in 1997, it has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve.

The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple disciplines including environmental health and safety, food and beverage, real estate, and insurance. To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

