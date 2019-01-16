360training.com Unveils Brand New Office in Austin, Texas

The new office is located less than two miles from Austin's famous Pennybacker Bridge, and features multiple kitchen areas, new furniture, large conferences rooms, and views of Texas' famous rolling hills. The office is equipped with the latest video conferencing technology to work closely with the company's global teams in Karachi, Pakistan and Manila, Philippines. The building also includes an outdoor patio area with wireless speakers, a ping pong table, cornhole, and plenty of shaded seating.

"The new office space symbolizes the great progress we are making at 360training.com," said Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. "We are aggressively hiring talented people who are interested in delivering great results that make a real difference to the company and the customers we serve."

In addition to the Austin office, 360training.com is expanding and upgrading its office in Karachi, Pakistan. In the Philippines, the company is in the process of finding a new, larger office to expand its Manila operations.

About 360training.com

360training.com is a leading online eLearning marketplace. We deliver best-in-class training content for workforce compliance, continuing education, professional development, and career certification. Our mission is to provide individuals and organizations with regulatory-approved training, enabling a safe and healthy environment for the communities they serve.

