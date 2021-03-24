360VUZ Scales to Asia with New Telecom Partners

The Telecom operator service will enable users to subscribe by inputting their phone number and pay by clicking on the "pay by mobile" payment option to directly charge the amount to their monthly mobile phone bill which will then provide them with full access to exclusive experiences, enable them to enjoy an added-value of the VIP service on the app and collect redeemable points on 360VUZ shop.

The new billing option will be activated through 9 new different Telco providers'; In Malaysia it will operate through Maxis, Digi, U Mobile and Unifi Mobile and in Indonesia by; Telkomsel, Smartfren, XL Axiata, Hutchison 3 and Indosat Ooredoo.

"It is a very big achievement to scale to Asia by collaborating with strategic telecom partners offering new content and Telco Direct Carrier Billing in new markets. We aim at always enhancing the experience for our users from around the world to navigate through our app and enjoy its exclusive immersive experiences," said Khaled Zaatarah, Founder and CEO at 360VUZ.

"Our Telecom Direct Carrier Billing Expansion plans are based on our market research which selects the most promising markets in each region based on multiple factors. Our research shows that both Malaysia and Indonesia have promising results to start providing our best experiences to users by starting with Direct Carrier Billing then content generation. We have many more strategic markets and telecoms approved in the pipeline that we will launch in during the second quarter of 2021," said Anas Tanira, Telecom Integrations Director at 360VUZ.

360VUZ have already partnered and integrated with 30 Telecom operators in 12 different countries around the world to reach 14 with the addition of Malaysia and Indonesia. During the year 2021, 360VUZ is planning to expand its Telecom Carrier Billing services in Asia, USA and Europe.

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ is the leading 360º LIVE Video Streaming mobile app which is backed by top-tier venture capital funds from the world and Silicon Valley.

360VUZ was Featured as #1 Immersive App on Apple Apps They Love, ranked as #1 Hottest Tech Startups on Crunchbase in 2020, and won the "Top Media Company". The app has won numerous awards, including Media Startup of the Year, App of the Year and Best Travel Tech Startup.

360VUZ has presence in Los Angeles, Dubai, Amman and Riyadh with specialties in product development and various types of innovation expertise across multiple technology sectors AR, VR and XR.

360VUZ Link : www.360VUZ.com

Our 360VUZ Mobile App Link : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

Stay updated with us on Instagram : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473224/360VUZ.jpg

SOURCE 360VUZ