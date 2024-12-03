361° Accelerates Global Expansion with Nikola Jokić's JOKER 1 Signature Shoe

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, 361° unveiled NBA superstar and global brand ambassador Nikola Jokić's first signature shoe, the JOKER 1, at a highly anticipated launch event themed "Disrupting The Game". The event, held at Ball Arena in Denver, marks a pivotal moment in 361°'s mission to strengthen its global presence.

The JOKER 1 debuted in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Denver Nuggets' home arena, with Jokić himself meeting fans and autographing shoes, creating an unforgettable experience. Reflecting on the partnership, Jokić remarked, "It's a great relationship with 361°, and Aaron Gordon was a big factor. He's the one who basically brought us together." His teammate and fellow 361° global brand ambassador played a key role in forming the connection.

A standout feature of the JOKER 1 is its signature logo, which Jokić contributed to designing. Inspired by a jester's hat, the logo incorporates stars symbolizing his numerous honors, blending modern aesthetics with meaningful personal elements.

Engineered for peak performance, the JOKER 1 combines advanced woven materials for lightweight comfort and breathability with a full-length ultralight cushioning system for optimal responsiveness. A TPU wrap provides unmatched stability, making it a go-to choice even during intense competition.

The launch of the JOKER 1 is just the beginning. 361° plans to expand Jokić's signature line with a full range of footwear, apparel, and basketball gear, offering fans a complete basketball lifestyle experience. This partnership emphasizes more than endorsements, with a shared goal of fostering global basketball innovation, developing premium performance products, and connecting players and fans worldwide.

Following the U.S. launch, the JOKER 1 will make its European debut on December 7 in Belgrade, Serbia—Jokić's home country. In China, exclusive launches are scheduled for December 14 in Chengdu and December 21 in Hangzhou, emphasizing 361°'s dedication to global reach and market diversity.

About 361°

Established in 2003, 361° is committed to becoming a dominant sportswear brand. As a leading brand in the national sporting goods industry, 361° is actively promoting and living the culture of "One Degree Beyond" and continuously promotes the development of various social undertakings and sports.

