361 Capital Launches Global Absolute Return Fund to Meet Investor Demand for Diversification Amid Continued Market Volatility

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, has launched the 361 Global Equity Absolute Return Fund (AGRZX/AGRQX). The Fund seeks to protect investor assets while enhancing the overall risk versus return profile of portfolios in up and down markets.

The Fund seeks to deliver absolute, or positive, returns and long-term capital appreciation, with significantly less variability, by investing across globally developed equity markets. It takes long positions in lower volatility stocks and shorts those that are typically more volatile, while maintaining neutral equity market risk.



Analytic Investors, a $23 billion* asset manager based in Los Angeles, will sub-advise the Fund, with Harindra de Silva Ph.D., CFA; Dennis Bein, CFA; and David Krider, CFA, as portfolio managers.



"Investors want to achieve positive returns while managing downside risk, especially in this volatile market," said Tom Florence, chairman and CEO of 361 Capital. "We are once again pleased to partner with Analytic, which has managed similar strategies for decades. They are a team of skilled investment professionals with strong long-term track records."

"As we enter 2019, investors are bracing for continued market volatility," said de Silva. "Trade tensions, quantitative easing in the United States and Europe, and elevated equity valuations are all causing market swings and uncertainty. With low correlation to the broad markets, 361 Capital's new absolute return fund strives to protect in market downturns and can help investors diversify their portfolios."

About 361 Capital

361 Capital is a leading boutique asset manager. Founded in 2001, the firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.



361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm and Lighthouse Investment Partners. For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit 361capital.com.



About Analytic Investors



Analytic Investors, LLC is a part of Wells Capital Management ("WellsCap"), a registered investment advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Asset Management Holdings, LLC. Widely recognized for its commitment to innovation in investment research and disciplined quantitative methods, Analytic Investors has been at the forefront of factor-based investing since 1996.

*Assets as of September 30, 2018.



Alpha measures the difference between a fund's actual and expected returns, based on beta, and is generally used as a measure of a manager's added value over a passive strategy.



You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus, or summary prospectus, that contains this and other information about the Funds, call 1-888-736-1227. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The potential loss from a short sale is theoretically unlimited since the appreciation of the underlying asset also is theoretically unlimited. Foreign investment entails additional risk from adverse changes in currency exchange rates, tax regulation, and potential market instability. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including swaps. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss.

The 361 Global Equity Absolute Return Fund is a newly organized series of an open-end management investment company and has no operating history.

The 361 Funds are distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC.

