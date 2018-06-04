361 Capital Names Financial Industry Veteran Jay Paonessa As Chief Financial Officer

Before joining 361 Capital, Paonessa worked for more than nine years at Mantucket Capital Management Corporation, as an employee and then as a consultant for one of its portfolio companies. As vice president of finance for Mantucket Capital, a family office and private equity firm, he led financial due diligence efforts on several acquisitions, provided post-acquisition services to portfolio companies and led systems implementations. Additionally, Paonessa was responsible for budgeting, financial modeling and reporting. He began his career as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche, LLP and held finance and accounting roles at Sun Microsystems, Inc. and ZettaCore, Inc.

Tom Florence, president and chief executive officer of 361 Capital, said, "We have expanded and elevated our finance role by hiring a chief financial officer. Jay brings more than 25 years of accounting and data analysis experience to 361 Capital. It's an important time of growth for us, and we're delighted that someone of Jay's caliber has joined our management team to help lead our future initiatives."

Paonessa is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Colorado and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of accountancy from the University of Florida.

About 361 Capital

361 Capital is a leading boutique asset manager. Founded in 2001, the firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit www.361capital.com.

