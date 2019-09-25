361 Capital Wins 2019 STAR Awards for Community Investment, Advisor Newsletter and Advisor Integrated Campaign

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, was honored last night with three STAR Awards from the Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA), a national industry trade organization that recognizes excellence in communications and education in the investment management industry. 361 Capital received the distinguished 2019 Community Investment Award for its involvement in the Travis Manion Foundation's 9/11 Heroes Run; the Advisor Newsletter award for the 361 Capital Weekly Research Briefing; and the Advisor Integrated Campaign award for Navigating Alternatives in a Changing Market Environment.

The Community Investment Award pays tribute to an investment management firm for its outstanding community service contributions that have a positive impact on a community, an organization or its citizens. 361 Capital spearheaded the inaugural 9/11 Heroes Run in Denver which was held on Sept. 9, 2018. Proceeds from the now annual race benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which seeks to empower veterans and the families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

"We are thrilled with this recognition from IMEA—our fourth consecutive year to be recognized," said Alexandra Neville, chief marketing officer for 361 Capital. "The Community Investment award for our 9/11 Heroes Run is particularly meaningful because it gives us the opportunity to honor those who have made so many sacrifices for our country."

The 9/11 Heroes Run Denver was deemed the most successful "first year" race last year by the Foundation and attracted more than 160 participants. The success of the race led the Travis Manion Foundation to open a chapter in Denver—the only new chapter added in 2019. 361 Capital held its second race on Sept. 7, 2019 with nearly 300 participants.

In addition to the Community Investment award, 361 Capital received awards for its Advisor Integrated Campaign, called Navigating Alternatives in a Changing Market Environment and its Advisor Newsletter, the 361 Capital Weekly Research Briefing.

The Advisor Newsletter category recognizes printed and electronic newsletter or magazines that educate, inform, serve and/or communicate with advisors and other intermediaries. The Advisor Integrated Campaign category distinguishes campaigns targeted to advisors using multiple components such as printed pieces, digital touchpoints, social media efforts, advertising, and promotional items.

The national STAR Education Awards, presented annually and now in their 23rd year, recognizes excellence in marketing, communications and innovation in the asset management industry. This program is the only competition of its kind, judged by industry professionals, and acknowledged by the media as an important barometer of excellence.

Winners are selected from hundreds of entries judged by fund industry marketing and communications executives. This year, the STAR Awards focused on advisor and investor education.

361 Capital is a leading boutique asset manager. Founded in 2001, the firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

