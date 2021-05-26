365 Connect Brings Home Gold Hermes Creative Award for Its AI-Powered Digi.Lease Chatbot Platform

NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a gold Hermes Creative Award for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform. This prestigious global award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to delivering innovation in today's changing world.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Armed with their imaginations and computers, Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and emerging media platforms, which represent an integral part of the digital communication evolution. This year's competition boasted over 6,000 entries from across the globe, with entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot platform, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent and is designed to book and broadcast livestream tours, schedule amenity use, and arrange in-person meetings with limitation logic. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to support contactless experiences and limit in-person interactions. Rethinking how the multifamily sector interacts and transacts with both prospective and existing renters, Digi.Lease continues to expand upon its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of the rental housing industry.

The Hermes Creative Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of thousands of advertising, communication, freelance, marketing, production, and public relations professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service within the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP supports the efforts of creatives, while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , stated, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on a global level and feel truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. As the world radically shifts, the need for automated solutions to improve business transactions and communication efforts has never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, help our customers transform their operations, and serve our increasingly digitized society."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify their processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com.

