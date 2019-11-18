365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, to Speak at Multifamily Leadership Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as a speaker and panelist at the Multifamily Leadership Summit. The summit takes place Nov. 20 – 21, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Multifamily Leadership Summit is unlike any other event offered in the multifamily industry, as it allows leaders at the highest levels of our sector to join their peers and conduct informal talks about managing the apartment communities of the future, recruiting and retaining talent, preparing for the realities of technological disruption, and much more.

"We are excited to have Kerry join us at our fifth annual summit," said Patrick Antrim, the event organizer and Chief Executive Officer of the Multifamily Leadership Summit. "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the multifamily industry. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and industry influencer, who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology and housing."

Kirby will participate in an array of events, starting Nov. 20 with a discussion on ADA regulations, as they pertain to websites and online accessibility, and the importance of digital inclusion to the multifamily industry. This event will take place during The Multifamily Innovation Showcase, a live, recorded studio event where CEOs, entrepreneurs, and innovators present their thoughts about the ever-evolving space of rental housing.

The following day, Nov. 21, Kirby will be joined by Sarah Gencarella, the Marketing Manager of Olympus Property, to engage in a panel discussion, moderated by Multifamily Leadership's Patrick Atrium. The panel will revolve around the increasing number of integrations and touchpoints within our industry that provide a seamlessly interconnected experience for today's renter.

"The multifamily housing industry is changing at a rapid pace, due in no small part to the power of technology," Kirby explained. "Therefore, it's not only important that our industry adopt next-generation tools to market, lease, and manage our properties, but it's also vital that these resources be accessible to those with a wide range of disabilities. I am excited to join fellow thought-leaders in discussing the issue of digital inclusion and other innovative practices that will transform multifamily as we know it."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

