365 Connect Continues to Lead Multifamily Industry in Digital Accessibility With Renewal of ADA Certification Across Its Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today the renewal of its platform-wide ADA Accessibility Certification. This continuing certification demonstrates 365 Connect's dedication to leading the industry in digital inclusion, while delivering compliant solutions for its clients.

Website accessibility has become a massive issue in the multifamily housing space and beyond. ADA lawsuits alleging that websites, mobile apps, and digital content are failing to meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines are running at full steam. With an array of court victories and high-profile settlements paving the way, thousands of federal and state lawsuits were filed this year alone. Multifamily operators sit at the top of the high-risk list, as housing is a highly regulated industry and serves as the model for non-discrimination under an array of federal, state, and local laws.

"Today, over a billion people globally have some form of a disability that makes accessing the web difficult," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant on the Internet to deliver services and resources through multiple channels. As physical buildings utilize their websites to transact and interact with prospective and existing customers, these services must be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities."

Certified by an independent accessibility auditing firm, the 365 Connect platform complies with the federally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and is re-certified semi-annually for ongoing compliance. The certification covers the entire platform, including property websites, lead forms, chatbots, tour requests, rental applications, portals, and payments. 365 Connect achieved WCAG Level 2.1 AA conformance, which stands at the top percentile of compliance.

365 Connect launched the multifamily industry's first WCAG certified platform in 2019 and has been successful in mitigating risk for communities since. With an unwavering commitment to digital inclusion, the company published one of the most comprehensive research papers on this subject, which includes perspectives of some of the most high-profile technology accessibility advocates in the world. To date, 365 Connect has won 12 global technology awards for its digital inclusion efforts and stands as the only ADA certified platform in the multifamily housing industry.

"For years, multifamily operators have prioritized physical accommodations for people with disabilities. Now, the need for inclusion has extended to the digital sphere," 365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby explained. "There are no quick fix solutions, you must build compliance into the foundation of your technology, just as you would in a physical building. As the world continues to become increasingly digitally dependent, technology adoption repeatedly proves itself as a defining factor in human progress. It is our responsibility, as a society, to ensure that no one is left in the dark."

The study on ADA website compliance is available for download at www.365connect.com

