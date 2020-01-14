365 Connect Delves Into Emerging PropTech Trends to Watch in the New Decade in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, 2020 Vision – Emerging Multifamily Housing Tech Trends to Watch in the New Year, is scheduled to air on Jan. 22, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

2020 Vision – Emerging Multifamily Housing Tech Trends to Watch in the New Year dives into all of the important technological developments occurring within the multifamily housing space and beyond. The webcast will address advancements made in data privacy protections, 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and ADA-compliant websites, while also anticipating how these developments will flourish in the new decade.

"We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant upon the Internet to deliver resources through multiple channels," Kirby explained. "As we have become digitally dependent on web services to interact and transact with our customers, we are seeing amenities move toward automation, leasing experiences become humanless, and an unprecedented momentum for online services to be accessible and safe for everyone."

Joining Kirby is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente added, "Kerry is the ultimate go-to resource for all things digital within the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on upcoming tech trends to watch in 2020. As with all our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant information to our audience, so they can prepare for what's next in the market."

Kirby concluded, "The ways we work, shop, and live are continually migrating to a digital space. The better-prepared communities are to meet the technological expectations of Gen-Z and Millennials, the more likely it is that they'll experience success, now and for years to come. We are excited to share these trends with our industry peers."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

