365 Connect Launches AI-Driven Apartment Inventory Marketing Platform at Multifamily Innovation Showcase

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in providing the most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its participation in the Multifamily Innovation Showcase on December 4 - 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. The event features trailblazing products and services that are revolutionizing the industry.

365 Connect delivers a suite of modern solutions that reinvent operational performance—reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and unlocking new levels of human productivity. With the recent launch of its search-to-sofa® solution, designed to automate marketing, streamline applications, and facilitate digital lease signing, the company is pioneering a technological evolution to help multifamily housing operators achieve optimized results.

"Effectively managing vacant and on-notice units is crucial to the financial success of any rental property," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "Maximizing occupancy rates starts with minimizing the time units spend on the market. Leveraging the most frequented and cost-effective channels ensures that available units are seen by the right audiences, driving higher visibility and increasing the likelihood of a quick lease-up without excessive marketing spend."

The 365 Connect team will showcase its newly launched UnitRev.AI marketing platform, which uses artificial intelligence to identify available units and analyze broader trends through on-notice and historical leasing data. The platform then delivers targeted, customized marketing messages across social and search channels, including Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, and Google Posts — all created and published with the power of AI.

Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim, stated, "The Multifamily Innovation Showcase has become one of the most sought-after sessions at the summit. We handpick the presenting companies based on their ability to deliver high-impact solutions that can change the game within our industry. I know 365 Connect will captivate our attendees with their modern approach to solving the challenges many multifamily operators are facing today."

365 Connect is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Its AI-driven, comprehensive platform includes ADA-certified websites that integrate seamlessly with search, syndication, and social media channels. Advanced AI-writing technology manages, responds, and procures reviews, ensuring streamlined reputation management. The platform also features a fully automated leasing experience, offering lease creation, delivery, electronic signatures, and payments—all powered by the industry's most advanced Blue Moon integration for a seamless, end-to-end solution.

"We created this product by listening to the challenges our customers face—specifically, the need to remove the guesswork from marketing their inventory in a way that doesn't significantly impact their bottom line," stated James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect. "UnitRev.AI generates targeted, customized graphic marketing messages across multiple channels, all without the need to utilize staff or third-party agencies. It's a groundbreaking platform that is changing the way apartments are being marketed."

