365 Connect Leads Multifamily Housing Industry in Web Accessibility with WCAG 2.2 Certification Across Its Platform

NEW ORLEANS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced its transition to the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) Version 2.2. Additionally, the company had its entire platform certified for WCAG 2.2 compliance by a third-party auditing firm accredited by the International Association of Accessibility Professionals.

WCAG 2.2 sets a bold new standard for web accessibility, introducing nine significant updates that distinguish it from the previous version. The most notable advancements are in the areas of cognitive and learning disabilities, which emphasizes improvements in keyboard navigation, consistency of user interface elements, and form validation.

James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer at 365 Connect , stated, "As advocates for digital inclusion, we are dedicated to implementing evolving accessibility framework into every product we offer. Our unwavering commitment to re-certify our entire platform every six months is a testament to this dedication. Today, we take a significant leap forward by achieving certification of our entire platform under the highest accessibility standards available."

In 2019, 365 Connect introduced the multifamily industry's first WCAG-certified platform, establishing itself as a leader in web accessibility. Since then, the company has garnered 13 global technology awards for its commitment to digital inclusion, including the prestigious Anthem Award for responsible technology. As part of its awareness campaign, 365 Connect published a comprehensive research paper on digital accessibility, which has been widely disseminated across various media channels and event stages. Most recently, this research was featured at a continuing education conference for the Louisiana Bar Association.

"For years, multifamily operators have prioritized physical accommodations for people with disabilities. Now, the need for inclusion has extended to the digital realm," 365 Connect Founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby explained. "Accessibility cannot be an afterthought; it must be embedded in the entire product development lifecycle, just as it is in physical buildings. As our world grows ever more digitally dependent, technology adoption emerges as a pivotal force in human advancement. It is our responsibility as a society to ensure that no one is left behind."

365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the AI-enabled platform reinvents operational performance to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world.

