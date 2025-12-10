365 Connect Recognized by C2A Award Program for Its Commitment to Digital Accessibility Across The Multifamily Housing Industry

NEW ORLEANS, La., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry's leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today recognition by the C2A Award program for its continuing commitment to digital accessibility. This achievement reinforces 365 Connect's dedication to providing ADA accessible websites, leasing platforms, and resident service portals to the rental housing industry.

The C2A Awards honor the world's most talented creatives; visionaries who turn ideas into unforgettable stories—selected by an elite panel of multidisciplinary experts from across the globe. This prestigious program celebrates groundbreaking leaders in creative communication. This year's competition was exceptionally fierce, with submissions spanning 27 countries, underscoring the global relevance of this distinguished award.

365 Connect, a global leader in digital accessibility, was recognized for its WCAG-compliant platform, certified by an IAAP-accredited third-party auditor. Setting a new industry benchmark, the company achieved certification to the latest WCAG 2.2 standards—an elite distinction earned by less than one percent of websites worldwide. Every 180 days, 365 Connect submits its entire renter-facing platform—including websites, chatbots, applications, leasing, and resident portals—to manual audits. This commitment positions 365 Connect as the most compliant and forward-thinking technology provider in the multifamily industry.

James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer at 365 Connect, stated, "Accessibility isn't a feature; it's a responsibility woven into everything we build. We continuously update and recertify our platform to meet the highest standards, ensuring every renter can engage without barriers. Earning this recognition affirms the impact of our work and strengthens our commitment to advancing digital inclusion."

With a legacy of technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with intelligent systems that streamline renter interactions. Through self-service, automation, and AI, the company enables operators to reduce costs, optimize efficiency, and deliver seamless experiences that take renters from Search to Sofa® with speed and precision.

365 Connect CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, added, "This honor underscores our commitment to building technology that is both innovative and inclusive. As digital experiences shape how we live, work, and connect, accessibility must remain a priority. Our mission is to create solutions that ensure equal access for all. We will continue driving this work forward—because in today's digitally dependent world, no one should be left behind."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect.com

