365 Connect Takes Center Stage at Podcast Palooza Inside New Orleans' Legendary Civic Theatre

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry's leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its participation as venue sponsor at Podcast Palooza. The event takes place June 16, 2026, at the historic Civic Theatre in downtown New Orleans.

Produced by the Multifamily Media Network, Podcast Palooza has become multifamily housing's premier live media event, blending exclusive content, executive-level insight, and high-impact networking into one electrifying evening. As the only experience of its kind in the industry, the event brings together influential voices, bold thinkers, and leading innovators for compelling discussions that challenge conventional thinking, inspire fresh perspectives, and shape the future of multifamily operations.

"Podcasting has become one of the most influential forces driving dialogue and innovation across the multifamily industry," said Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect. "Podcast Palooza creates a powerful platform where ideas collide, industry leaders connect, and transformative conversations take center stage. As a lifelong New Orleanian, bringing an event of this magnitude and energy to the historic Civic Theatre makes this especially meaningful."

Set against the backdrop of downtown New Orleans, the legendary Civic Theatre originally opened in 1906 and remains the city's oldest surviving performance theater. Meticulously restored into one of the nation's most celebrated live-event venues, the Civic blends historic architecture, immersive production, and unmistakable New Orleans character to create an atmosphere that is both iconic and unforgettable.

"As the multifamily industry continues to evolve through media, technology, and innovation, Podcast Palooza has emerged as a defining platform for the voices shaping what comes next," stated Mike Brewer, CEO of Multifamily Media Network. "This event creates meaningful dialogue and real momentum for the future of multifamily housing. We are incredibly grateful to Kerry and the team at 365 Connect for their support and partnership in helping bring this extraordinary experience to life at such an iconic New Orleans venue."

Kerry W. Kirby will open the show, bringing his visionary perspective, industry insight, and signature energy to an evening designed to spark new ideas and inspire the next wave of innovation across multifamily housing. Together, Kirby and Brewer will close out the event with a dynamic finale spotlighting the trends, technologies, and transformative ideas reshaping the industry's future.

Registration for Podcast Palooza is available at: mmnpodcastpalooza.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect.com.

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SOURCE 365 Connect