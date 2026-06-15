365 Connect Unveils New Era of Multifamily Innovation with Autonomous Marketing and Leasing Platform at Apartmentalize in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry's leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today that it will exhibit at one of the industry's premier annual events, the Apartmentalize Conference, taking place June 17–19, 2026, in New Orleans.

365 Connect delivers a next-generation technology ecosystem engineered to transform multifamily operations by reducing costs, accelerating execution, and amplifying human productivity at scale. Powered by its groundbreaking Search-to-Sofa® platform, the company seamlessly unifies autonomous marketing, AI-driven discovery, and instant digital lease execution into a single operating environment, redefining how apartment communities attract renters, convert leases, and compete in a rapidly changing market.

"Multifamily housing is undergoing one of the most significant technological transformations in its history," said Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect. "The combination of artificial intelligence, automation, and autonomous execution is fundamentally changing how communities operate. We are engineering platforms designed to eliminate friction, amplify productivity, and enable operators to scale with a level of speed and precision the industry has never seen before."

At Apartmentalize, 365 Connect will unveil a bold new era of autonomous multifamily operations powered by artificial intelligence. Its next-generation platform continuously creates and deploys marketing across search and social channels, amplifies visibility at scale, and generates AI-discovery-optimized content engineered to maximize digital reach and renter engagement. The company will also showcase its industry-leading autonomous lease execution platform, capable of instantly generating leases, addendums, and move-in documentation within seconds of screening approval, transforming one of multifamily housing's most time-intensive processes into a seamless, intelligence-driven experience.

"The future of multifamily belongs to platforms that can think, adapt, and act autonomously," added Jimmy Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect. "AI is transforming static systems into intelligent ecosystems that can continuously market, engage, and execute in real time, delivering stronger performance, streamlined operations, and a more elevated renter experience."

Step into the autonomous era of multifamily. Join us at Booth 3427 at Apartmentalize, June 17–19 in New Orleans, and discover how 365 Connect is powering the next generation of AI-driven marketing and leasing.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect.com

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SOURCE 365 Connect