Tech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss The Future of Multifamily Operating Models in an Autonomous World

NEW ORLEANS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry's leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will participate in a live webinar titled The Future of Multifamily Operating Models on March 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will be livestreamed across all major streaming services worldwide and will provide for real-time audience interaction.

Kerry W. Kirby - Entrepreneur, Innovator, Philanthropist

Kirby will appear alongside webinar host Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Council. Together, they will lead a forward-looking discussion on how autonomous systems and artificial intelligence are redefining multifamily performance — accelerating the shift from human-assisted software to human-orchestrated execution. The discussion will challenge the industry's legacy operating playbook and outline what must be refined to compete in an autonomous era.

"Kerry has been a pioneering force in the multifamily housing industry for more than two decades," stated Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Council. "As we enter the era of autonomy, his insight is both timely and transformative. Kerry doesn't just anticipate where technology is going; he articulates how it will fundamentally rewire performance, leadership, and the very architecture of multifamily."

The session anchors the Multifamily Innovation® Council's ongoing education series leading into the Multifamily Innovation® Technology & AI Summit, the industry's premier gathering for leaders navigating systemic disruption. The Summit delivers curated dialogue and insights on how autonomous systems, AI-driven intelligence, and continuous execution models are redefining how portfolios are architected, optimized, and scaled in a technology-first market.

"We've crossed the tipping point," said Kirby. "This isn't about upgrading software — it's about reimagining how multifamily operates at its core. Labor-driven workflows are evolving into autonomous, intelligence-led systems that execute continuously and at scale. The organizations that lead this transformation won't simply adapt — they will architect a new standard of performance. If you're not redesigning your portfolio around automation, real-time insights, and measurable outcomes today, you're not shaping the future — you're reacting to it."

Registration is available at: Council.MultifamilyInnovation.com/Register

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect.com

Media Contacts

365 CONNECT

Media Relations

[email protected]

504-299-3444

SOURCE 365 Connect