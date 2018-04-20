365 Connect to Deliver What's Next in Technology Innovation at TAA Education Conference in San Antonio, Texas

NEW ORLEANS, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company will participate in the Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo. The conference takes place from April 25 – 27, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

Providing technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, 365 Connect will demonstrate its revolutionary Resident Lifecycle Platform during the event, which encompasses the entire spectrum of services including multi-channel digital marketing, seamless transactions to convert prospects into residents, and an integrated mix of content and communication, allowing the next generation of renters to pay rent, request services, and renew leases.

365 Connect Founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, stated, "The Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo continues to be the largest and most significant event of the year in the Texas market. The event is one of the best opportunities to come face-to-face with the decision makers, who are interested in learning more about the latest innovations in the industry. This event is important for us to attend each year as we engage, learn, and evolve our platform from interacting with our industry peers."

The Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo offers an unparalleled educational and networking environment with exclusive peer-to-peer roundtables and workshops, along with cutting edge content and notable speakers. With almost 60 concurrent educational seminars and over 4,000 attendees, this annual event is the largest industry trade show in Texas. This year's event will focus on equipping members with the tools they need to respond to the rapid changes and growth the multifamily housing industry is experiencing.

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"365 Connect is excited to participate in the Texas Apartment Association Education Conference & Lone Star Expo. This event amplifies our message that considerable achievements come from commitment, creativity, and dedication. Each year at the conference, our team gathers with industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, incubate new ideas, and collaborate on strategic action. We invite attendees to visit us in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 207, meet our amazing team, and learn why multifamily communities all over the country are leveraging the power of our platform," Kirby added.

About The Texas Apartment Association: The Texas Apartment Association is a non-profit statewide trade association that provides exceptional advocacy, education, and communication for the Texas rental housing industry. We serve all types of rental professionals including property owners, builders, developers, property management firms, and service providers. TAA is affiliated with the National Apartment Association and local associations in 25 Texas cities, providing our members an extensive local, regional and national network and allowing members to be a part of something bigger. For more information go to www.taa.org

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease, and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions, and serve residents after the lease is signed. The 365 Connect Resident Lifecycle Platform allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

