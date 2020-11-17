365 Data Centers Acquires Atlantic Metro

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Data Centers , a leading provider of network-centric colocation and other Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions, announces its acquisition of Atlantic Metro Communications, which provides tailored colocation, network and cloud services to large and mid-size enterprises. While continuing to build 365's presence in the data-intensive northeast corridor, the transaction solidifies 365's position as one of the largest, privately held IaaS providers in the Eastern U.S.

The acquisition adds a data center facility in Herndon, Virginia, along with partner operated colocation space and available power in northern Virginia and Los Angeles. The transaction delivers 65 additional network points-of-presence (PoPs), particularly in the Boston, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Virginia metro markets and several international locations. The deal also contributes cloud platforms in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Miami and Los Angeles. 365 is now positioned to serve customers at its 13 redundantly interconnected data centers and 5 additional partner operated facilities, and from 86 PoPs and 7 cloud platform locations.

"This transaction is a milestone event for both companies," says Bob DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer of 365 Data Centers. "365's acquisition of a highly respected business with a track record of providing customers with high touch, hybrid infrastructure solutions is a tribute to Atlantic Metro's management and employees, who will become part of the 365 team. For 365, this acquisition expands our geographic and infrastructure footprint, complements our existing IaaS offerings, and significantly increases our customer base, revenue, and cash flow - all of which greatly benefits our customers. 365 remains strategically disciplined with a focus on network-centric colocation assets and complementary network and virtual services in edge markets within the northeast quadrant of the United States, Tennessee and Florida."

Atlantic Metro's founders and key leaders will join the 365 executive team, reporting to DeSantis. Stephen Klenert has been named 365's Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions & Implementation; James Cornman becomes 365's Chief Technology Officer; and Steve Oakie joins 365 as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "The product knowledge and expertise of these industry veterans will be invaluable as we quickly integrate into one, robust 365 brand," comments DeSantis.

"Since 2011, we've built a company that we're very proud of and did it without a lot of capital," says Matthew Lombardi, CEO of Atlantic Metro. "This transaction will enable continued growth through increased investment in infrastructure and managed services. 365 has a talented team of experienced investors, operators, and technologists who share our vision and bring enterprise-scale resources. This combined technology platform provides 365 with an advantage at an exciting time in our industry."

The Atlantic Metro acquisition continues 365's rapid growth trend. Over the last year, the company acquired colocation businesses and facilities in New Jersey and Long Island. Last month, 365 announced that Stonecourt Capital acquired a majority stake in the company and original investors Lumerity Capital and Longboat Advisors reinvested into the new partnership. That transaction provided 365 with substantial financial resources to fund its internal and external growth strategies.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Atlantic Metro. Shipman & Goodwin LLP and Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel to 365, and Ferdinand IP served as legal counsel to Atlantic Metro. Affiliated funds and accounts of Cerberus Business Finance, Everberg Capital, and ORIX Corporation USA's Special Opportunities Group provided financing for the transaction.

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in 13 strategic, primarily edge, markets. With network-centric Data Centers in Boca Raton, Bridgewater (New Jersey), Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Herndon, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, and Tampa, the Company operates facilities aggregating 242,000 square feet and 23 MW of power, along with an interconnected, resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network. 365 serves more than 1,300 customers.

365's robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Visit 365datacenters.com for more information.

SOURCE 365 Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.365datacenters.com

