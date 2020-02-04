365 Data Centers Acquires Commack, Long Island Data Center from mindSHIFT Technologies

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Data Centers, a leading provider of cloud, connectivity, and data center services for enterprise, carrier, and content customers, announces its acquisition of the data center facility at 500 Commack Road in Commack, Long Island from mindSHIFT Technologies (a Ricoh company). This transaction brings 365's total number of data centers to 12, increases its carrier network PoPs to 156, and further expands its network-centric presence in the data-intensive Northeast. mindSHIFT will remain actively involved at the data center, continuing to offer its managed IT infrastructure and support services and technologies to its customers locally on Long Island and throughout the United States.

This transaction closed within four months after 365 Data Centers acquired its 11th data center, which is in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Both recently added data centers are approximately 40 miles from New York City in opposite directions and further 365's disciplined eastern U.S. market strategy. 365 now operates redundantly inter-connected data centers in Boca Raton, Bridgewater, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Long Island, Nashville, NYC, Philadelphia, Tampa, and 25 other PoPs nationally.

The highly resilient 24,000-square-foot Long Island data center is a Tier III facility built in 2016 to support complex IT and cloud demands. As part of the agreement, mindSHIFT will become a long-term customer of 365 and continue to leverage the Long Island data center to provide mindSHIFT's customers with stable and reliable colocation and connectivity services.

The Commack data center offers:

A prime international destination for carriers, content providers, and enterprises within the New York City metro market, the second largest data center market in the U.S., and the home of 80 Fortune 500 companies and 20 million people;

metro market, the second largest data center market in the U.S., and the home of 80 Fortune 500 companies and 20 million people; Dense network connectivity with nearby subsea cables and close proximity to major carrier hotels;

Two distinct pods with 24,000 total square feet and an immediate 3MW of power;

6 MW of available utility power and generator capacity;

Advanced physical security systems; and

80% capacity remaining for other 365 customers

"We're thrilled to add this recently constructed, top tier data center to our IT infrastructure portfolio, count mindSHIFT among our valued customers, and welcome mindSHIFT's facilities employees to our team of facility and service professionals," said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers. "Our early acquisitions provided a platform that the 365 team transformed into a highly competitive, customer focused, and scalable business. This in turn enabled committed growth capital to fund the two recent acquisitions and others to come in 2020. The Long Island data center will further accommodate the highly dense colocation, network, and cloud requirements of our customers and support the internal growth we have in store for 2020."

"We're pleased to transition the data center facility operation and management to 365 Data Centers, which will enable mindSHIFT to be more nimble, adjust to current market conditions, and align our delivery of high-quality IT services to our Commack-based customers," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, IT Infrastructure and Support, mindSHIFT. "We look forward to continuing to provide mindSHIFT's local and national customers with industry-leading service under this new arrangement, which is consistent with the reliable, cost-effective approach we have used for years in our other four U.S data centers."

As part of the business transaction, 365 Data Centers and mindSHIFT plan to enter into a co-marketing and cross-selling agreement to support and grow both businesses.

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to mindSHIFT in connection with the transaction.

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in 12 strategic, primarily edge, markets. With data centers in Boca Raton, Bridgewater (New Jersey), Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, and Tampa, the Company operates facilities aggregating 220,000 square feet and 21 MW of power, along with an interconnected, resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network.

365's robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, backup, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut. Visit https://www.365datacenters.com/ for more information.

About mindSHIFT:

mindSHIFT Technologies, Inc., a Ricoh company, is one of the largest IT outsourcing and cloud services providers. We've supported our clients with tailored and trusted technology solutions for more than 15 years. From day-to-day IT to major systems modernization, count on mindSHIFT's technology expertise and personalized customer care for all of your IT needs.

SOURCE 365 Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.365datacenters.com

