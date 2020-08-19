365 Data Centers and Crosslake Fibre Go Live with Network Access in Buffalo, Offering Connection to Canada

"Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York and has a rapidly growing and evolving tech scene," said Mike Cunningham , CEO of Crosslake Fibre. "We have extended our network here based on our customers' demand and the potential the city offers. With 365 Data Centers, we have found the ideal partner and location to offer as an access ramp-on point to our international network. Companies wanting to interconnect with our portfolio of services can now do so with dark fiber, managed spectrum or optical capacity solutions."

365's Buffalo data center is in the city's telecom hub. Customers can choose from more than 20 different carriers to access worldwide networks. The addition of Crosslake's cable system provides backbone internet infrastructure that benefits wholesale carriers, cloud service providers and enterprises that run high-performance based platforms.

"Crosslake Fibre's decision to colocate its subsea cable termination from Canada to our Buffalo data center expands 365's network service offerings to existing customers and allows us to continue to accommodate requests for high density fiber services," said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers. "This addition will bring more network traffic into Buffalo, which can then be interconnected to the networks of 365 and the approximately 30 other U.S. and international service providers housed at the data center. Crosslake Fibre presence in Buffalo also allows 365 to accommodate higher bandwidth requests at more competitive prices."

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in 12 strategic, primarily edge, markets. With data centers in Boca Raton, Bridgewater (New Jersey), Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, and Tampa, the Company operates facilities aggregating 230,000 square feet and 21.6 MW of power, along with an interconnected, resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network.

365's robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, backup, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is a developer and operator of telecommunications networks in North America and Western Europe. Their innovative approach to fibre-optic development is focused on providing wholesale, enterprise, and financial customers with physically diverse, low-latency connectivity over next-generation networks.

SOURCE 365 Data Centers

