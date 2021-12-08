365 Data Centers Refinances Existing Debt and Secures Additional Growth Financing

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Data Centers, a leading network-centric colocation provider to carrier, content and enterprise customers in strategic edge markets, today announced that it has refinanced all of its existing debt and secured additional financing commitments from TD Securities, ING Capital LLC, CIT Group, Regions Capital Markets, and Boundary Street Capital.

Driven by increased demand for colocation, network, and cloud services at its 13 network connectivity rich, carrier meet-me-point data center facilities, 86 other network points of presence, and 7 cloud regions, the financing commitments come as 365 plans for further internal and external growth.

"Our demonstrated ability to finance, acquire, and integrate complementary assets into a scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform while generating strong financial results rendered an attractive financing opportunity to a syndicate of lenders that are the leaders in the data center financial markets," said Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365 Data Centers. "This refinancing, on very favorable terms, will measurably increase 365's cash flows and secures significant funding commitments to enable us to continue to make prudent investments in support of 365's acquisition and customer growth strategies."

"TD is pleased to have led this important financing for 365," said Edward Kim, Director with TD Securities. "We have continued to be impressed by the Company's cadence of growth, both organically and through acquisition, and we look forward to supporting 365's management team and ownership in its next phase of expansion in the coming years."

TD Securities served as Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner and Administrative Agent on the financing.

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in 13 strategic, primarily edge, markets. With network-centric Data Centers in Boca Raton, Bridgewater (New Jersey), Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Herndon, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, and Tampa, the Company operates facilities aggregating 242,000 square feet and 23 MW of power, along with an interconnected, resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and geographically dispersed cloud platforms. 365 serves more than 1,250 customers.

365's robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut.

