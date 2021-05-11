365 Pronto Announces Henry Dziuba as new Chief Revenue Officer

Most recently, Dziuba was the Chief Commercial Officer at Strata Clean Energy, a leader in utility-scale solar and battery storage development and construction across the US. At Strata he successfully established a C&I division, where he contracted and constructed over 60MW of projects across 17 States within just 2 years. Dziuba then took over the role of Chief Commercial Officer in 2018 driving and optimizing the integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions. Proving successful in this, Dziuba's role later expanded to include the development and expansion of the engineering, procurement, and logistics divisions resulting in a significant construction pipeline as well as the well-published 500MW long-term procurement commitment with LONGi, a major solar panel manufacturer.

"To be able to land great executive talent from a market leader like Strata," said Tonn, "really validates the sophistication of our business model and attractiveness of our company. His understanding of the solar space will be incredibly invaluable to leverage 365 Pronto's ability to deliver mass-scale solutions similar to the nationwide CDMA replacement work we've got underway."

Previous to Strata, Dziuba was also President and General Manager at SMA America, where he was involved in the development of their market-leading O&M strategy (later implemented globally) and pushed SMA ahead to reach the number one inverter supplier across all North American segments. Before this, he was responsible for setting up and establishing SMA UK Ltd. and also gained critical channel management experience and leadership in his role as National Distribution Manager for Schneider Electric in the UK.

"I'm thrilled and excited to join the executive team at 365Pronto. The technology developed by the company offers us a great opportunity to redefine O&M services for both the PV and EV residential and commercial markets and simplify service for portfolio managers and residential customers alike."

His start date with 365 Pronto was Monday, May 3rd.

About 365 Pronto

365 Pronto's mission is to simplify cleantech and smart systems installation and care to perfect efficiency. They are the world's first platform to dynamically match cleantech asset owners with a local and on-demand installation and service workforce, an effective replacement of the traditional Operations and Maintenance. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, 365 Pronto is led by a team of seasoned energy and technology executives working to drastically simplify the renewable energy, battery storage, and electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) service landscape.

