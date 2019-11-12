365 Retail Markets Breaks New Ground by Expanding MicroMarket Technology into Germany

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets, the global leader in MicroMarket and point-of-sale technology, along with leading European route-based unattended self-service retailer Selecta is proud to announce the international expansion of their MicroMarket technology into Germany with the launch of the country's first Selecta FOODIE'S MicroMarket workplace solution on October 11th, 2019.

In response to the convenience services industry growth, 365 Retail Markets pioneered one of the first self-service MicroMarket technologies in the United States. The 365 MicroMarket kiosk radically transformed the way people connect to food and beverages.

A MicroMarket is a 24/7 self-service market that offers fresh, healthy foods and niche items not found in vending machines. The market features open shelving and coolers and uses self-checkout kiosks and convenience technologies for purchasing.

"We are excited to bring Selecta's FOODIE'S MicroMarket concept in Germany," said John Chidiac, President of 365 International. "MicroMarkets have grown at a very fast rate throughout the world and the expansion into the German market is another example of how important convenience technologies are becoming. Thanks to our team's hard work and to Selecta, our valued European partner, we look forward to further growth across all of Europe."

"We're constantly innovating and looking to develop new concepts to meet our customers' evolving needs," said Tijs van Bladel, Group Innovation Program Manager at Selecta. "We started thinking about how we could expand this to meet the growing demand for healthy meals and snacks in the workplace, and from there our FOODIE'S MicroMarkets concept was born. Our partnership with 365 has been crucial in bringing the concept to life."

365 looks forward to continued growth and expansion with Selecta FOODIE's across the globe.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader of self-service technology and services for the Contract Foodservice industry. 365 has won many awards for their innovation and growth, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. several times. Through our combination of MicroMarket, vending, and dining technologies, we offer the best in class point-of-service platform for the workplace. 365 offers a consolidated approach to operators seeking a streamlined system that consumers love to use. 365 has been pioneering innovation since 2009 and continues to revolutionize the market with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. 365 is committed to capturing every single transaction, every single time, by delivering products that are secure, scalable and reliable. For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com. You can also follow 365 Retail Markets on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Selecta Group

Headquartered in Switzerland since 1957, Selecta is Europe's leading route-based unattended self-service retailer. With 10,000 employees spanning 16 countries, Selecta serves more than 10 million consumers a day on average through its 476,000 points of sale across Europe. The excellence of Selecta's route-based operations has been recognised with multiple industry awards.

