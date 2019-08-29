365 Retail Markets Named to the Inc. 5000 List For the Fourth Time

TROY, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that 365 Retail Markets is No. 3004 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're so proud to be a part of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the fourth time. It's such an honor to be included in this highly renowned list that is filled with so many inspiring business leaders, "said Joe Hessling, CEO of 365 Retail Markets, "We couldn't have done it without our dedicated partners and hardworking 365 family who support them. We work tirelessly to be leaders in our industry."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader of self-service technology and convenience solutions for the Foodservice industry. 365 has won many awards for their innovation and growth, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. several times. Through our combination of MicroMarket, vending, and dining technologies, we offer the best in class point-of-service platform for the workplace. With a diverse portfolio of products, 365 has been pioneering innovation since 2008 and continues to revolutionize the market with superior technology, strategic partnerships, and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com . You can also follow 365 Retail Markets on Facebook , Twitter, YouTube , and Linkedin .

