365 Retail Markets ranks amongst fastest-growing companies in the nation.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets, a leader in self-service retail technologies, has secured a remarkable ninth year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This achievement underscores the company's exceptional growth trajectory since its inception, solidifying its position as a disruptive force within the retail technology landscape.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"In the nine years that 365 has made the list so much has changed in the overall market," said Joe Hessling, CEO of 365 Retail Markets. "The ups and downs of technology, trends, market bubbles and so much more are hard to keep up with. But, for the 365 team to continue to deliver year in and year our regardless of what is happening in the world around us is simply remarkable. Congratulations to our world class team and to our loyal customers that make this all possible."

365 Retail Markets reached several milestones in 2023 that contributed to inclusion on the Inc. 5000. The company launched a new flagship self-checkout product line with the MM6 and MM6 Mini self-checkout kiosks. Additionally, customers rapidly adopted new product lines focused on AI and Computer Vision product-recognition like the Stockwell smart store and PicoCooler Vision smart cooler. Coupled with a growing customer base and continued commitment to push boundaries, 365 Retail Markets has laid a strong foundation for continued success in the industry.

Hessling emphasizes the key factors driving 365's success: "Our relentless focus on innovation and adoption of emerging technologies, along with a steady customer focus has been instrumental in our rapid growth. We continuously strive to push boundaries and develop solutions that address evolving customer needs when it comes to delivering convenience in countless settings of everyone's daily lives."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

CONTACT:

Navreet Gill

Director of Marketing, 365 Retail Markets

[email protected]

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, hospitality settings and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE 365 Retail Markets, LLC