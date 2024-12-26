365 Retail Markets Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Hires

Announcement Comes as Two Long-Time Executives Retire

TROY, Mich., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets, the global leader in unattended retail technologies, today announced the appointment of Anton Rakushkin as Chief Technology Officer and Bill Reidy as VP of Sales for North America. These strategic hires come as two long-time leaders, Joe Rogan and John Chidiac, retire after years of dedicated service to the company.

365 Retail Markets announces the appointment of Anton Rakushkin as CTO and Bill Reidy as VP of Sales- North America. Post this Anton Rakushkin, Chief Technology Officer Bill Reidy, VP of Sales- North America

Rakushkin comes to 365 with twenty years of experience in retail technology including time with Streamware Corporation and Crane Connectivity Solutions. He holds impressive accomplishments in the areas of vending management, including the architecture of Vendmax, an extensively used VMS system across the industry. His achievements also include innovations around data exchange and tools for operator success such as industry-first pre-kit and dynamic scheduling features. Rakushkin has had notable success working closely with both customers and other solution providers to create widely adopted industry standards.

"I am excited to bring my experience to the world-class team at 365 and look forward to elevating their impressive accomplishments across the industry as well as extending that success to more opportunities. By understanding customer needs and providing solutions that will drive the industry forward, we will accomplish great things," said Rakushkin.

Reidy joins 365 Retail Markets with over thirty years of experience in sales leadership and executive management. Throughout his career, he has successfully developed and grown businesses across various verticals and industries. Reidy has cultivated a deep understanding of the SaaS industry by advancing through prominent firms, including well-known players in the automotive technology space, such as KPA, Netsertive, and DealerMatch. During his time at vAuto, he designed highly effective sales and operations management processes and built a renowned national sales team.

When asked about his optimism around 365's growth potential, Reidy noted, "I'm fortunate to be joining a well-established team at 365 Retail Markets, and I believe that through coaching and establishing the right processes, we can expand our opportunities immensely. I am looking forward to elevating the reach and success of this organization through the help of a world-class sales team."

Joe Hessling, CEO at 365 Retail Markets, expressed his excitement about the leadership additions. "Bringing experts like Anton and Bill onto the team is essential to keep up with the intense growth we are seeing in our unattended retail business. We have heard for years that the market is tired of the lack of investment by the legacy VMS providers and the lack of consumer-focused features from the me-too payment terminal providers. Anton and Bill will be focused on being sure 365 remains the global leader for decades to come."

Joe Rogan retires after 10 years with 365. While currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer, he has previously served as Chief Financial Officer and an early advisor and Board Member helping define nearly every successful initiative in the company's history. Joe will be missed greatly by his industry colleagues and friends at 365 but will remain in an advisory role in his retirement.

John Chidiac's decade of service to 365 comes with many accomplishments in roles as Chief Operating Officer and later as President of International, spearheading international growth. His dedication to 365 has positioned the long-term success internationally and his relationships with many in the industry has gained him immense respect among his peers and colleagues.

Hessling acknowledged their contributions, stating, "I would like to thank both Joe and John for helping me turn 365 into what it is today. Taking the leap to join over 10 years ago was a risk neither had to take and their impact on 365, me, and the industry has been something that most don't ever get the chance to do in their careers. I will miss working with them both but am happy for them in their next stage of life."

Both retirements are effective December 31, 2024 and 365 Retail Markets thanks both individuals for their incredible dedication and commitment to the organization and industry.

CONTACT:

Navreet Gill

VP of Marketing & Communications, 365 Retail Markets

[email protected]

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, hospitality settings and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE 365 Retail Markets, LLC