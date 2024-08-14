365Labs Makes Inc. 5000 for the 3rd Time as #1 Fastest Growing Public Safety Company, #142 Overall

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that 365Labs, a leading Public Safety technology firm, is the fastest-growing Public Safety company in the US, and number 142 across all industries on the 2024 Inc. 5000. The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America with past honorees such as Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"This marks the third year in a row that 365Labs is recognized by Inc, with this year as the #1 fastest-growing Public Safety company," says Mo Vij, President and CEO of 365Labs. "Public Safety needed a modern solution that was efficient, complete and built from the ground up and not just cobbled together. We are beyond proud that our focus on delivering AI-powered solutions for first responders continues to propel 365Labs forward as a clear favorite amongst public safety and Law Enforcement agencies." Joe Lunt, Executive Vice President of 365Labs, echoed Vij's sentiment, "Being in the top 15 fastest growing software companies in the country is a testament to our innovative platform."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About 365Labs

Since 2001, the 365Labs team has committed to delivering innovative solutions and software that help Public Safety agencies drive efficiency, improve officer safety, and build safer communities. 365Labs' Public Safety Platform combines award-winning customer support with the most advanced Computer-Aided Dispatch, eCitations, Records Management, Case Management, Jail Management, and Digital Evidence that work together as a single connected platform. Learn more at https://www.365labs.com/

