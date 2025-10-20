365Talents Launches "Job Architect," the AI HR Agent Turning Job Intelligence into Action

The new free tool helps HR teams design, edit, and share complete job architectures and skill maps in minutes.

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European HRTech leader 365Talents today announced the launch of Job Architect, a free AI-powered HR agent that helps organizations instantly create, refine, and visualize their job frameworks and skill maps. Designed to combine HR expertise with AI speed and clarity, Job Architect enables teams to move from a blank page to a complete, shareable job architecture.

Unlike generic copilots or static job libraries, Job Architect understands the structure of work with the solid HR expertise it benefits from 365Talents. It generates families of roles, responsibilities, and competencies based on real HR logic, then allows teams to easily edit, customize, and export their frameworks. The result: a living, transparent, and actionable job reference that grows with the organization. "HR leaders don't need another chatbot — they need tools that understand the real complexity of jobs," said Loïc Michel, CEO of 365Talents. "Job Architect connects human and artificial intelligence to deliver immediate, tangible value."

Each job map comes with a free visual poster, an at-a-glance reference that makes it easy to align HR, managers, and employees around a shared language of work. The feature allows teams to share and discuss job structures across departments, making skills, growth paths, and pay decisions more consistent and equitable.

"Our agent was trained on ten years of experience in job and skills modeling," added Éric Janin, Head of Product at 365Talents. "It doesn't just write text — it builds frameworks HR teams can trust."

As companies accelerate workforce transformation, clarity around roles and skills is becoming a foundation for both talent management and pay equity. Job Architect helps HR teams focus on fairness and transparency by giving them structured, editable, and explainable job frameworks — powered by AI but grounded in human expertise.

Job Architect is available for free at https://job-architect.365talents.com/?session=session-1760623151065 and will be showcased at UNLEASH World 2025 in Paris on October 21–22.

About 365Talents

Founded in Lyon, France, 365Talents is a global leader in Talent and Skills Intelligence, helping large enterprises such as Société Générale, Veolia, and EY identify, mobilize, and develop their people through AI-powered talent mapping and career matching. With over 2 million users worldwide and integrations with 100+ HR systems, 365Talents empowers organizations to build agile, skill-based workforces.

More information: www.365Talents.com

