36Kr Enters into Strategic Partnership with SenseTime to Pioneer AGI Innovation

BEIJING, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) software company, to embed Artificial General Intelligence ("AGI") technology in diverse media scenarios, unleashing business innovation and commercialization potential.

As a media frontrunner in the New Economy sector, 36Kr boasts premium content creation capabilities and a massive volume of content production. Under the collaboration with SenseTime, 36Kr will leverage the latter's advanced AI tools, such as "SenseChat" and "SenseMirage," to upgrade its content production model with higher intelligence, higher efficiency and lower cost. Meanwhile, SenseTime's leading global AI software prowess and newly upgraded SenseNova 5.0 Large Model Series will empower 36Kr to unveil an array of AI-driven innovative product offerings, including "AI Media Coverage" and "AI Financial Report Interpretation," among others.

These AI-driven products will enable 36Kr to reach a much broader and more diversified base of enterprise customers, many of whom had previously been out of reach due to bandwidth and manpower limitations. The significantly expanded customer base, in turn, will further enhance 36Kr's commercialization capabilities. Furthermore, 36Kr and SenseTime will also jointly explore the application of SenseTime's leading digital avatar technology in AI marketing solutions, unlocking further commercial potential.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr, commented, "Our strategic partnership with SenseTime once again demonstrates 36Kr's acumen in frontier technology and foresight for innovation. In collaboration with SenseTime, we will continuously explore multi-scenario applications of AGI technology to integrate large-scale AI model technologies into the media industry, enhancing our content production capabilities and commercialization efficiency."

Dr. Xu Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SenseTime, commented, "We are proud to partner with 36Kr as we continue to strengthen the media sector through customized solutions powered by our industry-leading SenseNova 5.0. Through this partnership, we aim to grow an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates AGI technology through content creation. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration, leveraging the synergy with 36Kr and empowering further digital transformations across the industry."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

About SenseTime

SenseTime is a leading AI software company focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation. We are committed to advancing the state of the art in AI research, developing scalable and affordable AI software platforms that benefit businesses, people and society as a whole, while attracting and nurturing top talents to shape the future together.

With our roots in the academic world, we invest in our original and cutting-edge research that allows us to offer and continuously improve industry-leading AI capabilities in universal multimodal and multi-task models, covering key fields across perception intelligence, natural language processing, decision intelligence, AI-enabled content generation, as well as key capabilities in AI chips, sensors and computing infrastructure. Our proprietary AI infrastructure, SenseCore, integrates computing power, algorithms, and platforms, enabling us to build the "SenseNova" foundation model sets and R&D system that unlocks the ability to perform general AI tasks at low cost and with high efficiency. Our technologies are trusted by customers and partners in many industry verticals including Generative AI, Traditional AI and Smart Auto.

SenseTime has been actively involved in the development of national and international industry standards on data security, privacy protection, ethical and sustainable AI, working closely with multiple domestic and multilateral institutions on ethical and sustainable AI development. SenseTime was the only AI company in Asia to have its Code of Ethics for AI Sustainable Development selected by the United Nations as one of the key publication references in the United Nations Resource Guide on AI Strategies published in June 2021.

SenseTime Group Inc. has successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX). We have offices in markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and South Korea, etc., as well as presence in Germany, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. For more information, please visit SenseTime's official website or LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube pages.

Media Contact

SenseTime

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 8965-0708

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1(212) 481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.