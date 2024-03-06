36Kr Holding Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BEIJING, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company" or "We") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that Mr. Hao Lan has resigned from the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") due to personal reasons, effective March 6, 2024. Ms. Lin Wei, the Company's chief financial officer, has been appointed as director of the Company to succeed Mr. Hao Lan, effective immediately.

The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lan for his dedicated service throughout the years and express its best wishes for his future endeavors. Meanwhile, the Board welcomes Ms. Wei as director and looks forward to ever-closer collaboration as the Company navigates future opportunities ahead.

