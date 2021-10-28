36Kr Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs China Conference 2021

Date: November 1-5, 2021

Location: Virtual

Date: Location: Virtual Citi China Investor Conference 2021

Date: November 1-10, 2021

Location: Virtual

Date: Location: Virtual BofA Securities 2021 China Conference

Date: November 1-12, 2021

Location: Virtual

Date: Location: Virtual 2021 CICC Investment Forum

Date: November 9-11, 2021

Location: Pudong Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Date: Location: Pudong Ritz-Carlton, China Merchants Securities Capital Markets Conference 2022

Date: November 10-11, 2021

Location: Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Date: Location: Pudong Shangri-La, Industrial Securities Capital Markets Investment Strategy Conference 2022

Date: November 16-18, 2021

Location: Shanghai International Convention Center, Shanghai

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

