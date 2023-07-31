36Kr Launches Silicon Valley Media Lab to Empower Content Ecosystem with LLM Based AI Technology

BEIJING, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced the launch of its 36Kr Media Lab in Silicon Valley, an initiative to embrace the large language models (LLM) revolution taking place in the content creation industry and optimize the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for the new economy sector.

36Kr Silicon Valley Media Lab's first project leveraging LLM, "Empty Office," will experimentally explore scenarios where AI can think and work as humans, enhancing content production efficiency and reducing costs. Through "Empty Office," 36Kr is also building innovative media solutions that will transform traditional video, graphic and text communications into avant-garde dialogues between customized AI characters and audiences. These network-based dialogues will be naturally and seamlessly driven by real-time data generation, and available anytime, anywhere.

At the same time, 36Kr Silicon Valley Media Lab continues to focus on tailoring its LLM to the new economy sector. By utilizing dedicated financial and business datasets, including enterprises' financial results, news, market dynamics and knowledge repositories, among other resources, to train its LLM to thoroughly understand and analyze business information, 36Kr has developed a model that keenly grasps the business nuances to generate accurate analysis and interpretation. 36Kr Silicon Valley Media Lab constantly maintains its database, serving as the reference foundation to ensure that its fact-based model produces rigorous and up-to-date business and financial analysis.

Furthermore, 36Kr's professionally-training, fine-tuning capability enables its LLM-empowered "Empty Office" to quickly and efficiently create informative content for the new economy sector. For instance, in the case of a business event, such as a new product launch, an AI agent can instantly extract relevant data from the database, automatically perform a comprehensive analysis, and issue reports within just seconds. This top-speed response gives 36Kr's business and financial-focused media platform an unrivaled edge.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and CEO of 36Kr, commented, "The launch of 36Kr Silicon Valley Media Lab is a testament to our AI technology acumen and vision as well as our commitment to extending media's boundaries. By integrating pioneering AI technology into content creation, 36Kr will constantly elevate the efficiency and quality of content production alongside the rapid advancement of the LLM, fostering a superior content ecosystem encompassing business, finance and technology, further turbocharging the evolution of the New Economy. As we adopt and develop more AI tools amid the technology's rapid advancement, we are strategically positioning the Company to break new ground and ultimately drive long-term growth for our business."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy. 

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. 

