36Kr Partners with Consumer Tech Expert Zhi-Tech Group to Drive Business Expansion

BEIJING, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Zhi-Tech Group ("Zhi-Tech," SZ: 300785), a tech group focusing on the consumer industry, to broaden its business expansion and commercialization initiatives.

36Kr and Zhi-Tech will leverage their diverse strengths and resources to jointly explore commercialization and expansion opportunities in the consumer sector. 36Kr has accumulated a massive user base and deep client experience over its past decade of serving New Economy enterprises, while Zhi-Tech boasts deep expertise in e-commerce and various consumer sectors such as digital and 3C products, household appliances, groceries and fresh foods, beauty and cosmetics, among others. Under this strategic cooperation, the two companies will extend their customer reach and bolster their market influence through collaborative original content creation, joint marketing service offerings and product innovation. Meanwhile, as AIGC trailblazers, 36Kr's data insights and cutting-edge AI applications as well as Zhi-Tech's consumer LLM tools will empower the two companies to create a more competitive and dynamic ecosystem, fostering more experimental products, better services, and ultimately greater commercialization.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Zhi-Tech Group to further expand our customer reach. Zhi-Tech's consumer industry prowess and frontrunning AI technology applications will help augment our strengths in content creation and marketing services to deepen our penetration in the consumer sector and beyond, unlocking both companies' value creation potential."

Mr. Guodong Sui, Founder and Chairman of Zhi-Tech Group, added, "Our vision is to create a better world through the free flow of consumption information. We are honored to enter into this strategic cooperation with 36Kr. The collaboration will harness our complementary advantages to the fullest and maximize the value of our premium content, catalyzing sector-wide progress and advancing industrial upgrades."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 8965-0708

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1(212) 481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.