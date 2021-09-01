36Kr Taps into European and Australia & New Zealand Markets

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that 36Kr Global, a joint venture between the Company and Lotus Walk Inc., has entered European and Australia & New Zealand markets, further extending 36Kr's international business reach.

36Kr has been exploring business opportunities in overseas markets through 36Kr Global since 2017, growing into a leading player in terms of business media and enterprise service platform in Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. To further build on this success, 36Kr Global established on-site operational teams to expand into European and Australia & New Zealand markets by reporting regional business news, providing bi-lateral and multi-lateral business intelligence, as well as building media outlets KrEurope and Kr-ANZ to cater to local readers and clients. With these initiatives, 36Kr Global will deliver a full spectrum of enterprise services including industrial research, strategic consulting, international branding & communication, overseas government relations, cross-border financing, cross-border commerce as well as business partnership and eco-system building.

As a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, 36Kr has a proven track record of creating and producing high quality New Economy-centric business, finance, and corporate content. Over the years, the Company not only enriched its content presentation formats from text and image to audio, short-form video and live streaming, but also constantly expanded its distribution network to include almost all major third-party traffic platforms. Additionally, on the global presence front, 36Kr's content was recently included in the Bloomberg Terminal and Dow Jones Factiva news feeds, attesting to the Company's exceptional content generation capabilities and industry influence. Leveraging the strong foundation of its business media platform, 36Kr is also building a comprehensive service platform that is set to offer unparalleled online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services, to monetize its strong brand, user base, new economy coverage and vast traffic.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, said, "We are delighted to see 36Kr Global's expansion into European and Australia & New Zealand markets, as it further strengthens our international engagement and brand recognition. As increasingly more Chinese New Economy enterprises have plans to expand their business overseas, we believe this presents another opportunity for 36Kr to join hands with them and empower their growth as we do in our home market. We are excited to further capitalize our content strength and brand awareness, as we appeal to a broader audience base and further solidify our core competencies and value proposition in the global financial marketplace. With our tireless optimization and continuous long-term investments in our content, product and technology, we believe we are well-positioned to drive innovation and exchanges between China and the rest of the world and seize the immense commercialization opportunities in the new era, further unlocking values to our customers, users and investors globally."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://ir.36kr.com/

