36th Annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Returns to the Waterfront May 5-7th, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon's Largest Multicultural Festival is back. The Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association (PGSCA) and Treadway Events presents the 36th annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on May 5th, 6th & 7th, 2023, at the beautiful Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, Oregon.

The bilingual event will be open between 11 am and 11 pm daily with special attractions and featured performances. Top entertainment includes the internationally acclaimed Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara, direct from the city of Guadalajara, to Oregon's very own Ballet Folklórico México en La Piel.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park will be filled with delicious food, drinks, and desserts, from over 30 vendors serving authentic Mexican flavors and other regional specialties.

Peruse authentic, unique crafts in the Guadalajara Artisan Village! Explore handcrafted artworks and artifacts in the open-air market, take advantage of opportunities to meet with the artisans who have traveled from Guadalajara and Tonala, Mexico.

The Fiesta will have an expansion of the popular Plaza de Niño's and will provide families and kids with fun cultural crafts, games, activities, and free face painting.

The Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is a celebration of different cultures and the community that brings us all together. This year, our sponsors were each asked to bring something more to the Fiesta than just themselves. Each was asked to bring an event element that highlights and serves our local Latino community making this Cinco de Mayo a true community celebration!

Other highlights include: Family Fun Carnival, headlining musicians, Student Assembly on Friday, Naturalization Ceremony, Rip City Boxing, a Premier Tequila Tasting Experience, and a Lotería/Bingo Game Booth with great prizes to win! Admission purchased online is $10 for adults and kids 13 and over; $8 for kids 6-12 and $10 for seniors over 62. Kids 5 and under enter free!

About Treadway Events: Treadway Events is a full-service event management agency based in Portland, OR. HTreadway produces and owns various annual themed events in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit https://treadwayevents.com .

For more information, visit https://cincodemayoportland.com .

